Could Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 be delayed?

The curtains will soon be dropped over Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With less than ten days to go before the season ends, gamers are having a busy time collecting all possible rewards and ranking up the Battle Pass.

The season's progress has been tremendous, and loopers are pretty excited about the upcoming season. They are eager to know how things will unfold, especially with the tension between the IO and the Seven on the rise.

The community is curious regarding the release date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Although everything seems right on track, there could be a possible delay in the release of the next season.

Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could be delayed

The ongoing Battle Pass indicates that Chapter 3 Season 1 will get over on March 19. As per regulation, the following season should start from the very next day. However, March 20 falls on a Sunday.

Releasing a significant update on a Sunday is not a big deal for the developers. However, Epic Games generally makes all the important updates on Tuesdays.

The only time a major update dropped on a Sunday was Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers did not intend to release the season that soon. However, the trailer got leaked accidentally, so Epic decided it was better to release the season than hold it for a couple of days.

Since the update was released two days early, it is expected to get over a couple of days early as well. But if the developers decide to stick to Tuesday, they may extend the downtime and release Chapter 3 Season 2 on Tuesday, which means there will be a slight delay.

Almost everyone knows that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be based upon a war theme. The IO and the Seven will face off to show their dominance and take control of the island. Leaks regarding the same have also started coming in from several sources.

Also, the world is currently going through a crisis. Although the main incident is confined within central Europe, the entire world is affected by it. Hence, releasing the war-themed season in such a backdrop may lead to significant criticism directed towards the franchise.

Epic may decide to hold back and continue the ongoing season for some time and wait for the situation to get better in a few weeks. However, this is mere speculation, and the developers are yet to reveal anything officially regarding the same.

Edited by Ravi Iyer