Fortnite Chapter 3 week 4 challenges: Where to dance at Chonker's Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 week 4 challenges are live and players can complete all the challenges to earn XP and level up quickly.

Season 1 of the new chapter is almost halfway done and players are grinding hard to reach level 100 on the Battle Pass. Fortnite players require 500 stars to unlock the Battle Pass and add the coveted Spider-Man skin to their inventory.

These weekly challenges are the perfect way to farm XP and progress on the Battle Pass. The week 4 challenges are live and players will have to complete simple tasks to unlock all the free XP that is attached to these challenges.

One of the challenges this week involves players dancing in three different locations on the Chapter 3 map. This article will provide a guide on how to easily complete the challenge 5: Dance at Chonker's Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove.

Emote at Chonker's Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove to complete Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 week 4 challenge

To complete this challenge players need to drop into three different POIs: Chonker's Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove. At each of the three POIs, players need to emote to complete the challenge and unlock the XP.

It is best to start off with Chonker's Speedway, as there are vehicles available that will help players rotate to the other locations and complete the challenge. Drop down beside the array of vehicles at Chonker's Speedway and perform any dance emote.

Players can use vehicles or rifts to rotate to Rocky Reels or Greasy Grove. Similarly, tap on a dance emote in the remaining POIs to complete the challenge. A notification should pop-up saying 'XP unlocked' which would mean the challenge has been completed.

Fortnite players do not need to worry about completing the quest in a single match. If they are eliminated by enemies mid-way into the quest, they can complete it in later matches.

