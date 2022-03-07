Did Fortnite end up scrapping a Clash of Clans collaboration?

Fortnite and Clash of Clans are two names that have been at the top of their respective genres for years. While the former is a battle royale title on PC, console, and mobile, the latter has been a top-grossing mobile strategy game for years.

A collaboration between two behemoths of the gaming world wouldn't have been unanticipated. Epic Games' battle royale title is already immensely popular on PC and consoles, and a crossover with Clash of Clans would undoubtedly be a great way to promote it to mobile gamers.

Despite the lucrative benefits, here's why Epic Games scrapped their collaboration with Clash of Clans.

Fortnite x Clash of Clans crossover could have brought Barbarian King Jonesy and other skins

Collaborations with other franchises, brands, and artists primarily lead to the arrival of new cosmetic items, and a crossover with Clash of Clans would have been no exception.

Back in August 2021, a leaked artwork teased a Clash of Clans crossover, but even after a year, there has been no mention of it officially.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey So... What do we think this is? So... What do we think this is? https://t.co/wEz5Y9QHWz

As per Creative map builder TactFNC, Epic Games was close to officiating a deal with Clash of Clans. The following skins were scheduled to be released in the Item Shop:

Barbarian King Jones

Archer Queen Cuddle Team

Grand Warden Peely

Champion Fishstick

TactFNC @TactIndustries

It was meant to release, but Epic called off the collab because CoC didn't make a good enough side of the deal. @itsarkheops Fun fact; this is a scrapped Clash of Clans Collab!It was meant to release, but Epic called off the collab because CoC didn't make a good enough side of the deal. @itsarkheops Fun fact; this is a scrapped Clash of Clans Collab!It was meant to release, but Epic called off the collab because CoC didn't make a good enough side of the deal.

Anyone who's played Clash of Clans will notice that Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, and the Royal Champion are heroes in the Home Village. Accordingly, Fortnite characters were expected to take on the role of these CoC heroes.

However, Epic Games has stepped back from the deal, and players might not be able to witness any CoC-themed skins in the Item Shop for a while.

Why did Epic Games not approve of a Clash of Clans collaboration?

As a prominent member of the community, TactFNC knows other map creators as well. Interestingly, a creator who made party games told TactFNC that Epic Games didn't seal the deal with Clash of Clans because the mobile game couldn't promise the desired benefits.

TactFNC @TactIndustries @ANG__Z @itsarkheops from what a certain fortnite map creator who made party games told me yes @ANG__Z @itsarkheops from what a certain fortnite map creator who made party games told me yes

The details of the canceled deal might remain a mystery forever, but players can always hope that Fortnite and Clash of Clans will try to join forces once again.

As of now, both the games seem to have caught a second wind. While Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a massive success for Fortnite owing to Spider-Man, Klombo, and other features, Clash of Clans will add a ton of new content with the upcoming major update in April.

Edited by Danyal Arabi