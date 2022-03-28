Did Fortnite remove building permanently? No-build mode end-date and more details

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 surprised loopers worldwide by removing building. Even though this move is temporary, it has divided the entire community.

While casual players support the removal of building, pro players have called out the developers for trying to alter the core mechanics of their favourite Battle Royale game.

It won't be an overstatement that Fortnite has made a name for itself with the help of building. The feature is unique, and veterans have put in countless hours to master building and editing.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- More questlines with Voiceovers

- ALWAYS having a mode available that doesn't allow building



In recent surveys Epic Games has begun to send out; some things Epic is considering is:
- More questlines with Voiceovers
- ALWAYS having a mode available that doesn't allow building

On that note, here's when building will return in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Did Fortnite remove building permanently?

It is important to note that Epic Games hasn't removed building from the entire game. It is simply not available in public matches, but game modes like Arena and Creative still support it.

This is enough to prove that building will never leave permanently. It has been removed for the first nine days of the season and should return on March 28-29.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 Last day of no building Last day of no building

Having said that, there's a possibility that a 'No-Build' mode will be included in the playlists.

The inclusion of a No-Build mode means that players will be able to play according to their needs. Casual players will have a sigh of relief as sweats won't stomp them with their building. On the flip side, pros and sweaty players will comfortably continue their grind in Arena and Creative.

What to expect from a No Build mode in Chapter 3 Season 2

It is no surprise that the response towards the removal of building has been overwhelmingly positive. Millions of casual players and several famous content creators have appreciated Epic Games.

Leakers are now claiming that the community's response could lead to the developers introducing permanent No Build modes for public matches and Arena.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs
- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends
- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..."

In fact, some loading screen tips have been changed, as they now mention 'in modes with building enabled'. This clearly indicates that in the near future, there will be separate modes for builders and non-builders.

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 There's a high chance that we could see the No Build BR stay / return as a separate mode in Fortnite!



There's a high chance that we could see the No Build BR stay / return as a separate mode in Fortnite!

They have their own playlists ( with bot support ) and Epic can reuse them at any time if they want to!

The biggest reason why Fortnite will benefit from no build modes is because of new players. It is currently the sweatiest game in the world owing to which new players are compelled to learn building, or they'll be eliminated quickly in every game.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

However, learning the recoil patterns of guns, map sense, and mobility mechanics is much easier. For a casual player who isn't willing to devote 8-10 hours to gaming every day, Fortnite with no building can be the most enjoyable Battle Royale game ever.

