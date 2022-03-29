Do some Fortnite skin and cosmetics actually work with no delay in input?

Fortnite Battle Royale is a multiplayer game that is heavily dependent on FPS rate and input delays. FPS and input delays can often factor in how gunfights go in the game, even with a good internet connection.

There are 1000 plus skins in the game, and many of them provide extra features like reactive camos and wraps, making them stand out in the lobbies. However, this showmanship comes at a price.

CatGamerOP @CatGamerOP Pro tip: If u have lots of input lag in Fortnite, try playing on a new account without any skins and all other cosmetics. Delay should be noticeably lower 🤯 Pro tip: If u have lots of input lag in Fortnite, try playing on a new account without any skins and all other cosmetics. Delay should be noticeably lower 🤯

Reactive skins can bring down FPS in a match, and dropping frames will make it difficult for the player to experience a smooth transition in movement while playing.

In Fortnite, many skills go into motion, especially in Chapter 3, which added a ton of movement mechanics. Input delay due to flashy skins is another problem players often face in the game.

Best skins in Fortnite that do not provide any FPS drop or input delay in the game

As established earlier, expensive reactive skins and wraps are not suitable for smooth gameplay. However, it depends on how heavily stacked the console and PC are where the game is being played.

On a good PC, it can be expected that the system will not be affected by flashy skins and therefore be able to provide competitive FPS during the match.

This is one of the reasons why loopers will often see pro players rocking dull skins during matches. Below are some of the skins that are often seen frequented in pro matches for their gameplay benefits:

Pitstop

Mogo Master

Soccer skins

Frozen Knight

Maniac

Players will also have to consider the wraps on their weapons and flashy pickaxes, bringing down the FPS and providing some input delay. It is also to be understood that the drop in frames might be negligible and not visible until players compare it with in-game counters.

Stasis @Stasisfn



There is no specific cosmetics, just use normal ones with no animation, salina & gl in your FNCS If you want less input delay in fortnite, don't use animated cosmetics, skins, pickaxes, gun camo, animated gliders...There is no specific cosmetics, just use normal ones with no animation, salina & gl in your FNCS If you want less input delay in fortnite, don't use animated cosmetics, skins, pickaxes, gun camo, animated gliders...There is no specific cosmetics, just use normal ones with no animation, salina & gl in your FNCS 😁

Players will also notice that the skins mentioned above for higher FPS and lower input delay are also common mentions in the list for tryhard skins. Pros often don these skins in casual matches to boost their performance.

There are also other ways to improve the in-game FPS and lower the input delay. Fortnite players can go to their game settings and turn off all the display settings that do not add to the gameplay.

Graphics can also be set to low for better performance. Enabling the performance mode can also help boost their in-game performance on PCs and consoles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar