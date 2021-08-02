Do websites that offer free Fortnite accounts actually work?

Fortnite has been around the gaming circuit since 2017, and it has only risen in popularity among loopers. The game has managed to deliver a Battle Royale title that is competitive and full of exciting content at the same time.

Every new season, there is a collaboration with popular franchises and personalities. From Marvel comics to famous American rapper Travis Scott, everyone has featured in the game.

According to recent rumors, Ariana Grande is all set to take to the stage in the upcoming in-game event Rift Tour in Fortnite.

Building a Fortnite cosmetic inventory takes time and money

Fortnite is a free-to-play title, but it garners most of its revenue from players purchasing in-game cosmetics. Some fans have spent thousands on the game to buy different skins that they show off in lobbies.

Just playing the title for extended periods without spending a single dollar can also lead to the accumulation of rare cosmetics.

Having a stacked Fortnite skin inventory takes time (Image via Reddit)

Character skins, pickaxes, gliders, and loading screens: everything can be acquired if enough time is invested in Fortnite. Since its inception, loopers who have played Fortnite have a proud collection that they can afford to show off.

However, some players expect to acquire everything in a short while and often take shortcuts. There are several websites online that claim to offer free Fortnite accounts filled with cosmetics for loopers to use. Often, they wonder if these account generators are genuine.

Fortnite account generators are fake and harmful

Such account generators are mostly fake and do not offer any genuine accounts that users can play with in-game. Instead, they often insert malware into the system and are primarily harmful in multiple ways.

Loopers should keep in mind that it usually takes a lot of money to buy skins, and anyone offering an account for free must have a catch. More often than not, they might end up giving away their personal details and get scammed.

It is best to refrain from using such websites and instead try and grind Fortnite the honest way.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7 live event time: Full list of timings for all regions

Edited by Ravi Iyer