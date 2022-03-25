Does Fortnite have bots as of Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway, and gamers are busy gearing up for the fascinating battle between The IO and The Seven. The Battle Pass for the ongoing season has been released, and it offers some of the most amazing cosmetics for loopers to claim.

Ranking up the tiers in the game will become more and more difficult as almost everyone will be competing for XPs in the near future. Therefore, gamers are eager to stay ahead and are anxious to know if Chapter 3 Season 2 has bots in the game.

This article will discuss the issue and reveal if players can encounter bots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 lobbies have bots

The Fortnite community is filled with several different kinds of gamers. Some prefer battling against the sweats and earning the victory, while others prefer having a few bots in the game to get accustomed to. Having bots in the game also increases the K/D ratio and boosts the confidence of loopers.

With a new season underway in the game, loopers are eager to know if there are bots or if the lobby is filled with actual gamers. Since Epic Games resets the Battle Pass tier each season, gamers do get bots in the gaming lobbies at the start of the season.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is also no exception. At the moment, gamers will get a certain amount of bots in the game, and they can definitely use this to their advantage and rank up considerably in the tiers. The number of bots will eventually decrease as the season proceeds.

This means that it would become even more difficult to rank in the top regions and win matches in the game.

However, gamers can tweak their way in and get bot lobbies by switching to a region that is in the odd time zone. The lack of players in that particular region will be compensated with bots, and therefore, gamers can enjoy some free kills and display of skills.

What are the advantages of having bots?

Bots in the game are easy targets that can be eliminated by gamers without many tricks. This not only boosts the K/D ratio of gamers but also increases their confidence. Gamers can also try out new strategies to implement in the competitive sector by first practicing them in the bot lobbies.

Fortnite also releases several new weapons, and loopers can definitely try them out against bots and then set their preferences.

