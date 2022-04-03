Does skill-based matchmaking still exist as of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) has been a point of contention among Fortnite players for ages. Ever since Chapter 2, the majority of the community has complained about the unfair application of SBMM and its severe consequences on the meta.

A lot has changed with Chapter 3 Season 2. Building is no longer a mandatory feature, and mechanics like Parkour and Mantle can provide additional mobility to players.

Here's how the latest changes in Fortnite have affected skill-based matchmaking in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 explained

Apparently, Fortnite's SBMM plays a major role in deciding the number of bots/AI that players face in a game.

It is no surprise that SBMM works differently for several game modes:

Solo - the number of bots is based on player's recent performances.

Team - the number of bots is based on the team leader's recent performances and skill.

Hence, a team that comprises of only one good player should get a lobby with 35 AI bots. A team with all low-skilled players should get a lobby with over 70 bots. Lastly, teams with experienced players will get a lobby of just ten bots. Naturally, the rest of the players are real and are randomly selected from platforms such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

HYPEX @HYPEX I thought about a crazy & dumb idea to fix SBMM in Fortnite, it should be based on things like this and not stats:



- Time took to successfully edit a build

- Succeeded to failed edits ratio

The aforementioned matchmaking system might seem fair at first glance. However, in hindsight, readers will realize that it has many shortcomings.

Players usually start off by playing in bot lobbies in which they are expected to perform really well. Unfortunately, after someone wins 5-6 games in such bot lobbies, the game perceives them to be skilled enough and starts placing them in high-tier lobbies with PC players.

As a result, it is impossible for players to actually get better before facing tough competition. Fortnite is either too easy or too sweaty, and there's nothing in between.

RyanAlexMC @CantaloupesRyan @BigDummy05 @speck_big @saltydkdan Having high skill gaps isnt what makes people not want to play, it's when you are matched with people who are a completely different skill level than you. Fortnite's building is so in depth and their sbmm is so garbage, that it is practically impossible for new players to do good @BigDummy05 @speck_big @saltydkdan Having high skill gaps isnt what makes people not want to play, it's when you are matched with people who are a completely different skill level than you. Fortnite's building is so in depth and their sbmm is so garbage, that it is practically impossible for new players to do good

How has no building changed SBMM in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

As it turns out, SBMM in Chapter 3 Season 2 still places loopers in one of these lobbies:

Over 70 bots

65-70 bots

30-65 bots

25-30 bots

15-25 bots

Less than 15 bots

Building used to be an important parameter for judging the skill level of a player. This has changed in Chapter 3 Season 2, and placement points and eliminations are now more critical.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



(Via: Epic just send a survey out asking out and one of the questions were “Should there by SBMM based on a players ability to build”. What are your thoughts on this?(Via: @InTheShadeYT Epic just send a survey out asking out and one of the questions were “Should there by SBMM based on a players ability to build”. What are your thoughts on this?(Via: @InTheShadeYT) https://t.co/Q4OPwWmLS0

YouTuber ultra L2, who is known for his in-depth analysis on Fortnite's SBMM, also reported that with the removal of building, players would be able to witness a standard 'going up/down' system. This means that one good game could place them in a high-tier lobby, while one bad game could place them in a low-tier lobby.

In contrast, the SBMM till Chapter 3 Season 1, was rigid. Even if an experienced player was returning after a long lay-off, they'd be placed in tough lobbies with fewer bots.

ʏᴏᴄᴋᴇʏ @Yockey11_ Fortnite's SBMM makes 0 sense to me. I haven't played this game legit in 2 years... I'm still getting in god damn sweat lobbies Fortnite's SBMM makes 0 sense to me. I haven't played this game legit in 2 years... I'm still getting in god damn sweat lobbies

All in all, it is evident that SBMM in Epic Games' battle royale title is still far from perfect. The developers have successfully introduced exciting new content, but a balanced SBMM system is the only way to properly let players enjoy the features and mechanics.

