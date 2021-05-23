Fortnite x NBA: The Donovan Mitchell Locker Bundle release date and other details

The Fortnite NBA outfits made it to the item shop on May 21st. Along with these outfits, the Donovan Mitchell Fortnite locker bundle was also announced. Donovan Mitchell happens to be one of two NBA personalities to have his own locker bundle released within the game.

Although these locker bundles aren't as widely recognized as the icon series skins, they do serve the purpose of showing respect to the individual they're named after. The locker bundles contain cosmetics that these individuals prefer to use in a Fortnite game.

When does the Donovan Mitchell Fortnite locker bundle go live?

LETS GO!!! 🗣️🗣️ Drop into @FortniteGame on May 25th at 8PM ET and get my Locker Bundle #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/6gd1nSaA7P — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 22, 2021

According to a tweet posted by the man himself, the Donovan Mitchell Fortnite locker bundle is all set to go live on May 25th. The cosmetic item bundle will be available in the Fortnite item shop from 8PM ET onwards.

The Donovan Mitchell Fortnite Locker bundle will contain the Cozy Chomps Fortnite skin, Sharky Shawl back bling, Shark Splitter pickaxe, Dynamic Fire wrap and Fire Spinner emote.

The Cozy Chomps Fortnite skin was first released in Chapter 2 Season 3, where the storm was replaced with a wall of water. It could also be a throwback to the shark that ate Midas, as seen in the trailer of that particular season.

It's interesting to see that Epic Games has chosen to bring forth this locker bundle in the game, thereby immortalizing Donovan Mitchell within the game itself. The Donovan Mitchell Fortnite locker bundle wasn't the only locker bundle that was announced.

🔥🔥 On May 25th at 8PM ET you can drop into @FortniteGame and get my Locker Bundle ! #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/32dI8LyMrR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 22, 2021

Along with the announcement on the Fortnite blog, Epic Games decided to give Trae Young his own locker bundle as well. It looks like the Trae Young Fortnite locker bundle will go live on the same date and time.

The Trae Young Fortnite locker bundle goes live on May 25th, 8PM ET (Image via Epic Games)

May 25th happens to be the date for the Fortnite 16.50 update as well. Given that these two locker bundles are going live on that date, there's a chance that some basketball themed content may also come to the game after the update.

It's good to see Epic Games taking an active interest in sports as well. It's nice that they've chosen to make sports a part of the Fortnite meta-verse as well, alongside the other characters from various comics and pop culture sections.