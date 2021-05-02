Dragons in Fortnite could soon become a reality, reveal new leaks

No one ever thought that dinosaurs would turn out to be in Fortnite. Now recent information suggests that dragons may arrive in the game sometime soon. Data miners discovered some completed text associated with a quest from next week that mentions dragons.

Whenever Epic Games mentions something good, leaks foreshadow its arrival in some way. Although dragons in the game are just a leak, the community has begun speculating about the origin of these creatures and their position in the lore.

When are dragons coming to Fortnite?

One quest for next week is :

"Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park"



with as completion text :

"Sinister spires, dangerous creatures... so original."

"What's next? Dragons?"



I am not ready for Dragons in Fortnite, not yet. 😝 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 1, 2021

Dragons don't have a specific date at this point. There's only one mention of them in the complete text, as notified by a data miner called Fort Troy. Having said that, the community believes that this text is hinting at an upcoming collaboration with the "How To Train Your Dragon" franchise.

How to Train your Dragon collaboration. pic.twitter.com/NXIfy0q8qx — Bilal (@Gh0st1Knight) May 1, 2021

Fans even pointed out that "How To Train Your Dragon" was mentioned in one of the Epic Games surveys recently.

ACTUALLYYYYY!!! that fortnite survey that epic did. there was a "what movoes do you like/love" and one option was "How to train your dragon"



If thats true and we will see a httyd collab in fortnite — Zordus the Deathsong (@DeathsongZordus) May 1, 2021

Since there's a rumor about the next season having a medieval theme in Fortnite, some fans have gone on to say that dragons would feel right at home in the game and would fit well with the theme too.

Medieval knights & theories + Dragons 😳 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 1, 2021

wouldnt suprise me at all if next season is medieval lol — poopcraft (@poopcraft1) May 1, 2021

That woild really cool. They go through the profession of weapons. Start primal, then medieval, western, then futuristic. (Probably skip over modern cause that’s just standard weapons) — Jaboy (@Oohsome3269) May 1, 2021

Another reason why I think the next season is Medieval 😳 — Spire (@SpireLeaks) May 1, 2021

Fans have also theorized that time is progressing from the primal age to the medieval age, given the fact that a good number of knight skins are en route.

My theory is time is progressing and we’re going from the primal age to the medieval age. Especially with all the upcoming knight skins. — KombatWombat9853 (@KombatWombat98) May 1, 2021

NO WAIT THIS IS WHY THERE ARE KNIGHT SKINS :O — Swag Fish (@SwagFish03) May 1, 2021

Another fan stated that it could hint at a possible "Lord of The Rings" collaboration. Although this idea is very far-fetched, it does sound like fun. However, the idea of "Lord of The Rings" characters coming to Fortnite may not sit well with fans of the series.

Could be a lord of the rings collab based on the first bit. Would be cool to play as gandalf one-pumping batman in the head. — c0zm0sis but the person not the channel (@BirbClm) May 1, 2021

The "How To Train Your Dragon" series has a fair amount of fan following. It sits well with young adults who happen to form a major consumer base for Fortnite as well.

For now, the community has to mull over this potential leak. If the dragons are indeed coming to Fortnite, there will be more evidence pointing towards them in the upcoming days.