Earn 1,000 V-bucks in Fortnite by completing Breakpoint challenges 

Fortnite offers players tons of ways to earn exquisite rewards, including V-bucks. It's safe to say that V-bucks are one of the most important elements in the game.

Players can purchase skins, cosmetics and other items using V-bucks. Currently, Fortnite is offering 1,000 V-bucks to players who can complete the Breakpoint challenges.

To be eligible to take part, players must purchase the Breakpoint Challenge Pack from Fortnite's in-game store, which is available for $7.99.

Along with the pack, players get the Breakpoint outfit and Signal Jammer back bling.

Completing Breakpoint challenges in Fortnite

Purchasing the pack from the store is the first step of the process. Without it, 1,000 V-bucks will be a distant dream.

Once that's done, players will need to head to the island to complete the Epic quests that will reward them with V-bucks.

Completing an Epic Quest will bring players closer to winning that amount. Completing these is hardly a challenge and Fortnite players should be able to complete them with minimal difficulty.

It is important to note that Bugha's arena, Team Rumble, Floor is Lava, Creative and other modes are out of bounds for this challenge. Solo, Duo, Trio, Squad and Arena Solo, Duo, Trio and Squads can be accessed to complete the aforementioned challenges.

Players will need to trigger the "can receive gifts" option in their privacy settings for Fortnite to reward them once the deed is done.

Other ways of earning V-bucks in Fortnite

A simple way to earn V-bucks is by logging in to the game every day. Players get rewarded by Epic Games if they log in every day. On special days, they can be rewarded with a small amount of V-bucks, which can accumulate over time.

Another way to earn V-bucks is by completing quests and challenges. Rewards associated with each challenge are listed under the Quests tab in Fortnite.

Lastly, players can also purchase V-bucks using real money. As mentioned already, players can purchase skins and cosmetics using these. If a desired skin is available in the store, players don't mind purchasing V-bucks in order to grab it.

Head to the store tab, select the amount of V-bucks you want and complete the process by choosing your preferred mode of payment.

