Earthquakes in Fortnite have started to crack the Foundation statue inside out

The Foundation is a pivotal character in the Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline, owing to which he also has his own statue. However, from the looks of it, nothing is going to survive on the map if the Imagined Order continues its large-scale drilling.

Following the Tornadoes, earthquakes are now troubling Loopers. Players can experience them near drilling sites, and they're powerful enough to break their builds as well.

Here's how earthquakes might have affected the Foundation statue in Chapter 3.

The Foundation statue in Fortnite Chapter 3 gets its first crack

Fortnite players on Reddit have recently reported that the Foundation statue has taken some damage. When compared to its initial form, the statue located in The Sanctuary POI now has a crack.

To confirm the same, players can compare the Foundation statue that has been added to Creative mode as a prop and the one that is present on the map. The BR version seems to be more damaged.

As usual, loopers have come up with many hilarious theories. Apparently, a plethora of players tried breaking the statue by throwing tires at it. The glitch was discovered by YouTuber GKI, and was heavily exploited.

The developers should be aware of the glitch, and could have added the cracks as a joke.

However, the more logical explanation is that earthquakes on the island are breaking the Foundation statue. The Imagined Order hates the Foundation, and it makes perfect sense for it to break it.

Fortnite community reacts to Earthquakes in Chapter 3

While tornadoes are seen as an acceptable weather dynamic, earthquakes in Chapter 3 have troubled loopers to the extent that they want the feature removed.

As it turns out, even before the IO drills appeared, players were experiencing glitches that shook their screens and made the game unplayable. Such glitches are obviously annoying, and the developers haven't opened up on the issue.

While earthquakes haven't been added to competitive games, pros have complained that their screen shakes at random intervals.

As of now, the community is expecting a massive storyline twist as the Foundation statue might break in the coming weeks. The war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has officially begun, and chaos is inevitable now.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee