Epic Games removes Jubi Slide Emote from Fortnite Item Shop

A few hours ago, a new Emote called Jubi Slide was added to the Fortnite Item Shop. It costs 500 V-Bucks and can be used in Battle Royale. It is one of the few Emotes that can also be used in LEGO Fortnite. As such, it's a win-win situation for the community. It's also an Icon Series Emote, making it all the more sought after by collectors. However, its run in the Item Shop was extremely short-lived.

After the Jubi Slide Emote was added to the Item Shop following the rotation, something seemed to go wrong. As such, Epic Games removed it within three hours of its release. Those who purchased it can use it in-game, but it's not listed anymore. It has been vaulted for the time being. This is what Epic Games had to say:

"We've removed the Item Shop row containing the Jubi Slide Emote. We’ll circle back once we’ve taken a close look at it."

While the reason for delisting the Jubi Slide Emote has not been revealed, based on information provided by iFireMonkey, it has to do with a bug. The Jubi Slide Emote is bugged in LEGO Fortnite and doesn't work as intended. However, there could be another reason as well - which is based on the community's feedback about the Jubi Slide Emote.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite Jubi Slide Emote is identical to Side Shuffle

Side Shuffle is an Icon Series Emote introduced to the game in Chapter 3 Season 4. For some reason, Epic Games released the Jubi Slide Emote, which is nearly identical to Side Shuffle. Apart from the music used in the Emote, the movement is almost the same.

Here is a side-by-side video comparing both the Fortnite Icon Series Emotes:

Expand Tweet

As seen in the video, while animation has minor differences, it's not nearly enough to distinguish them. As such, they look identical except for the music that plays alongside the Emote. It's very likely that due to the backlash from the community, this was another reason why Epic Games removed it from the Item Shop. Thus, they mentioned that they would look into the matter at hand.

Aside from backlash, if they plan on offering refunds, it's easier to execute the process when fewer players purchase the Emote. The longer it's listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, the more players can buy it, and as such, refunding V-Bucks becomes a long-drawn process. This is something that Epic Games will try to avoid.

Here are a few reactions from the community with regards to the Jubi Slide Emote:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen from the community, they are convinced that the Jubi Slide Emote is a copy of Side Shuffle. While some find it amusing, others are not willing to spend their V-Bucks on it. However, since it's an optional purchase, it's not an issue in the grand scheme.

That said, Epic Games will provide an official update when it's listed again in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Do you think the Jubi Slide is identical to the Side Shuffle? Yes. No. 0 votes