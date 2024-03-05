Epic Games reveals two unreleased skins for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 just around the corner, Epic Games has begun revealing upcoming skins. While there is some speculation that these cosmetics could be part of the Battle Pass, that is very unlikely. Given that the upcoming theme will revolve around Greek mythology, all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins will reflect the same.

For this reason, Epic Games even teased Zeus a few hours ago. Coming back to the new skins that will be added soon, one is a reskin/remix of sorts that looks like Raptor, while the other seems like it takes inspiration from Biomutant's protagonist.

That being said, here is more information on the two new upcoming skins for Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Cheetah and Rufus skins to headline in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The first of the two new upcoming skins, Cheetah, is a reskin/remix of Raptor in Fortnite. The character was first introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 2. He was also featured in-game as an NPC during Chapter 2 Season 6. While Cheetah does resemble the OG character, there are numerous differences in terms of design.

Cheetah looks modern, and the balaclava from the original design has been replaced with a beanie. The entire aesthetic is also more modern. Given that Raptor and Cheetah were designed over six years apart, it makes sense that they are radically different.

Moving on to Rufus, he looks like he was inspired by Biomutant's protagonist. The hair is very reminiscent of Riot's mohawk. The character gives off a waste-land/apocalyptic survival vibe and has a very punk-ish aesthetic.

The design goes back to goofier times and aligns with the skins/outfits that were added to the game years ago. As such, the community is excited to get their hands on Rufus as soon as possible.

As to whether or not either of them will play a role in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's storyline, it remains to be seen. Given that everything will be based on Greek mythology, they may just be limited to cosmetics in the Item Shop.

When will Cheetah and Rufus Skins be released?

Both skins will be released in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, but there is no release date in sight. This stems from the fact that Epic Games mentions they will be available soon.

On that note, they could be added to the Item Shop just after downtime for Fortnite update v29.00 comes to an end. With the launch of the new season, Epic Games would want to feature new cosmetics in-game to get the community hyped.

