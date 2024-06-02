While the latest season of Fortnite, 'Wrecked' has started on a highly positive note, players are now concerned with figuring out every compass in LEGO Fortnite and how to get them in the block-shaped world. LEGO Fortnite is one of the most popular modes in Fortnite with thousands of players exploring, crafting, and building in this LEGO world.

LEGO Fortnite has introduced a host of new features in their string of recent updates and players are spoilt for choices in their gameplay. One of the latest features introduced in the Gone Fishing updates apart from catching different types of fish was the compasses - a life-saving tool that helps players navigate the vast terrains.

Here's a list of every Compass in LEGO Fortnite and how to get them.

Every compass in LEGO Fortnite and how to get them from scratch

How many Compasses are there in LEGO Fortnite?

The new compass in LEGO Fortnite is a great tool for exploring new areas. (Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite has introduced a host of new features that make the game mode a veritable playground for players. One of the best tools added to the new update was the compass - the nifty tool that acts as your savior in navigating the seemingly endless biomes of your map.

There are two kinds of Compasses in LEGO Fortnite currently - Basic Compass and Survival Compass. These two are a literal powerhouse, helping players navigate their way through the terrains. Compasses add a navigator to the player's HUD and make it easier to navigate instead of opening the map every time.

The Basic Compass is the best way to get started

You can craft the Basic compass in LEGO Fortnite quite easily. (Image via Epic Games)

The Basic Compass is one of the best ways to navigate in LEGO Fortnite, adding a basic navigation marker to your HUD. The recipe for the Basic Compass can be unlocked by adding Glass to a player's inventory and having a Crafting Bench in their world. Then the Compass can easily be constructed from your Crafting Bench and needs these materials:

Glass can be constructed using two sand and one Brightcore at the Smelter.

Wolf Claw can be found in the wild or by defeating wolves on the map.

The Basic Compass requires two Glass and one Wolf Claw to be crafted. This simple addition makes your exploration significantly more seamless and efficient.

The Survival Compass takes your Basic Compass to a whole new level

Survival compass in LEGO Fortnite and how to get them. (Image via Epic Games)

The Survival Compass elevates the usability of the Basic Compass by introducing the ability to add map markers to your map and see it on your HUD, allowing players to seamlessly navigate their way to their destinations.

The recipe for the Survival Compass can be unlocked by adding Copper to a player's inventory and then using the crafting bench to make the Compass. Then the Compass can be constructed from your crafting bench and needs the following materials:

Five Glass

One Sand Claw

One Copper Bar

Glass can be made using two sand and one Brightcore at the Smelter that can be built from the build menu. Sand Claws can be collected from the desert biome by defeating the wolves found there. Copper can easily be crafted at the metal smelter by combining one Copper Bar and two Brightcore to refine it.

The Survival Compass can radically change the gameplay experience with the ability to add markers, which makes navigation easier and hassle-free. Players can now actively explore the world to farm XP in LEGO Fortnite and level up.

