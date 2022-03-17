Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teaser we know of so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be released in just 2 days, and loopers are still waiting for an official teaser from Epic Games. The final 19.40 update has revealed some mechanics that could be a part of the upcoming season, but the lack of an official announcement from the developers is concerning.

There are already rumors that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could be delayed. While it was initially supposed to be themed on a war, it certainly doesn't seem like the ideal time to go ahead with that, considering the situation in Ukraine.

Here is a compilation of all Chapter 3 Season 2 teasers and their implications.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teasers compiled

1) Shuri, Dr. Strange, and The Sisters skin

This is an indirect teaser, but the official artwork of the upcoming Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comics features Shuri and one of The Sisters (mentioned by Agent Jonesy in the cinematic live event of Chapter 2 Season 6).

GEMY @EliseoVela Fortnite/Marvel just announced their new comic collaboration. Zero War will be a mini series similar to Batman/Fortnite. They will have codes with in-game rewards. Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri being protagonists. Wolverine could become available again as “Wolverine Zero” Fortnite/Marvel just announced their new comic collaboration. Zero War will be a mini series similar to Batman/Fortnite. They will have codes with in-game rewards. Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri being protagonists. Wolverine could become available again as “Wolverine Zero” https://t.co/UZG2KiHXaX

The Seven certainly need help to defeat the IO, and the arrival of The Sisters might be the best they can afford.

Moreover, Shuri from the Marvel Comics is a popular character amongst fans, and it wouldn't be a surprise if she arrives in the Item Shop as well.

Last but not least, Dr. Strange is coming to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2. This crossover should take place ahead of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. https://t.co/H1bK6bvqPs

2) New POI and vehicles

The Devourer Landmark could turn into a brand new POI called the Cattus Cave. Leakers have claimed this to be the only major map change for Chapter 3 Season 2, and have found audio files that contain groans of a monster (most likely the Cattus monster).

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"

_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.



(Thanks to Cattus monster is coming back?_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) Cattus monster is coming back? 👀_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) https://t.co/dC7c6FDADV

The leak is quite believable because the Imagined Order is actively trying to bring back the Cattus monster from Chapter 1. Similarly, The Seven wants The Paradigm (Singularity) to return and rebuild the Mecha monster.

HYPEX @HYPEX



It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds Looks like "The Devourer" landmark is still planned to turn into a cave, the codename is "CattusCave" and here are some interior sounds of the cave..It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds Looks like "The Devourer" landmark is still planned to turn into a cave, the codename is "CattusCave" and here are some interior sounds of the cave..It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds 👀 https://t.co/f4tyWtsx4W

Moreover, Dr. Slone and her team have teased their plans frequently. The organization is openly using drillers and has set up its base in Covert Canyon.

As per leakers, the IO's massive drillers will become drivable in Chapter 3 Season 2.

3) Star Wars crossover

Creative Director at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, is known for dropping hints about upcoming content and crossovers.

He recently posted some Star Wars pictures and loopers could not resist assuming that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be themed on Star Wars. However, leakers like Shiina have clarified that these teasers might be for a crossover, as the upcoming season will definitely have a war theme.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..



Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set.. 👀Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? 😶 https://t.co/JfmR2X8CBO

It is worth noting that the 'teasers' mentioned above are primarily based on leaks and in-game events. Epic Games is yet to acknowledge the existence of Chapter 3 Season 2, but official teasers could arrive any time now.

