Every free reward you can earn in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 allows players to earn a ton of free items from the game. Fortnite is a free-to-play title and F2P players have a lot of options to redeem free cosmetics in the game. Epic Games releases a ton of paid skins and earns the majority of its paid revenue from Item Shop sales.
However, F2P players can still unlock a ton of free skins and other cosmetics by completing challenges, from the Battle Pass and other events. This article will provide the names of all the items that players can earn for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Free Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass rewards
There are a total of 10 pages in the Battle Pass and each page has three free rewards. Players can unlock these free rewards with Battle Stars that can be acquired by grinding the game.
Page 1
- Banner Icon
- Lil’ Black Heart
- Demons beware spray
Page 2
- 100 V-bucks
- Watch out, Toona fish emoji
- Sidewayfarer wrap
Page 3
- Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom) - New style for the reward from page 1
- Island corrupted loading screen
- Fish banner icon
Page 4
- IO field flyer glider
- Dualies emoji
- Splinter faction spray
Page 5
- To the skies loading screen
- Nailed It emote
- Banner icon
Page 6
- Flake that lobby music pack
- 100 V-bucks
- Blaargh! Emoji
Page 7
- Banner icon
- Solar slicer pickaxe
- Chimpanski wants you spray
Page 8
- Banner icon
- Datafiber chargepack backling
- Ghostly watcher emoji
Page 9
- Cubed wrap
- Sideways survivor loading screen
- Hunters crest spray
Page 10
- I’m here emoji
- 100 V-bucks
- Visceral trail contrail
Free Fortnitemares 2021 event rewards
Players are required to complete a few challenges and earn rewards by playing the Horde Rush LTM. However, these rewards are time limited and will not be available in the game if players don't redeem them before the end of the Fortnitemares 2021 event.
Below are all the challenges and the respective rewards:
- Cube Cruiser Glider – Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard
- Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete a Fortnitemares quest
- Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests
- Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests
- All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe – Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punch Card
- Thinking Juice Back Bling – Earn 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode
- Cube Queen Skin – Complete 20 Horde Rush quests
- Fortnitemares Spray – Earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush
Fortnite Refer a Friend rewards
Players can earn multiple free cosmetics like pickaxes, outfits, gliders and wraps by referring eligible friends to the game. The event starts today and ends on January 10, 2022. Below are all the free rewards players can get from participating in this event:
- Add a Friend - Loading screen
- Play 1 game with that friend- Wrap
- Place Top 10 three times with that Friend- Glider
- Eliminate 10 opponents with that Friend- Pickaxe
- Gain +60 Levels on your own & wait for your Friend to gain +60 Levels- Rainbow Racer