Every free reward you can earn in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 allows players to earn a ton of free items from the game. Fortnite is a free-to-play title and F2P players have a lot of options to redeem free cosmetics in the game. Epic Games releases a ton of paid skins and earns the majority of its paid revenue from Item Shop sales.

However, F2P players can still unlock a ton of free skins and other cosmetics by completing challenges, from the Battle Pass and other events. This article will provide the names of all the items that players can earn for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Free Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass rewards

There are a total of 10 pages in the Battle Pass and each page has three free rewards. Players can unlock these free rewards with Battle Stars that can be acquired by grinding the game.

Page 1

Banner Icon

Lil’ Black Heart

Demons beware spray

Page 2

100 V-bucks

Watch out, Toona fish emoji

Sidewayfarer wrap

Page 3

Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom) - New style for the reward from page 1

Island corrupted loading screen

Fish banner icon

Page 4

IO field flyer glider

Dualies emoji

Splinter faction spray

Page 5

To the skies loading screen

Nailed It emote

Banner icon

Page 6

Flake that lobby music pack

100 V-bucks

Blaargh! Emoji

Page 7

Banner icon

Solar slicer pickaxe

Chimpanski wants you spray

Page 8

Banner icon

Datafiber chargepack backling

Ghostly watcher emoji

Page 9

Cubed wrap

Sideways survivor loading screen

Hunters crest spray

Page 10

I’m here emoji

100 V-bucks

Visceral trail contrail

Free Fortnitemares 2021 event rewards

Players are required to complete a few challenges and earn rewards by playing the Horde Rush LTM. However, these rewards are time limited and will not be available in the game if players don't redeem them before the end of the Fortnitemares 2021 event.

Below are all the challenges and the respective rewards:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Horde Rush LTM will be live from October 19 at 9 AM ET to November 2 at 9 AM ET, but not just on its own. There’ll also be Horde Rush Quests you can complete for special rewards! Unlock the Thinking Juice Back Bling, a Cube Queen Banner, and the Cuddle Scream Leader Spray. The Horde Rush LTM will be live from October 19 at 9 AM ET to November 2 at 9 AM ET, but not just on its own. There’ll also be Horde Rush Quests you can complete for special rewards! Unlock the Thinking Juice Back Bling, a Cube Queen Banner, and the Cuddle Scream Leader Spray. https://t.co/F1OJhXO53T

Cube Cruiser Glider – Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete a Fortnitemares quest Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe – Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punch Card Thinking Juice Back Bling – Earn 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode Cube Queen Skin – Complete 20 Horde Rush quests Fortnitemares Spray – Earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush

Fortnite Refer a Friend rewards

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey

Fortnite Refer A Friend starts October 25 and runs until January 10. Earn rewards such as an Outfit, Glider, Pickaxe, Back Bling and more. Read the participation details. Earn Rewards with Fortnite Refer A FriendFortnite Refer A Friend starts October 25 and runs until January 10. Earn rewards such as an Outfit, Glider, Pickaxe, Back Bling and more. Read the participation details. referafriend.fortnite.com Earn Rewards with Fortnite Refer A Friend

Fortnite Refer A Friend starts October 25 and runs until January 10. Earn rewards such as an Outfit, Glider, Pickaxe, Back Bling and more. Read the participation details.referafriend.fortnite.com https://t.co/aJEVdpw8xM

Players can earn multiple free cosmetics like pickaxes, outfits, gliders and wraps by referring eligible friends to the game. The event starts today and ends on January 10, 2022. Below are all the free rewards players can get from participating in this event:

Add a Friend - Loading screen

Play 1 game with that friend- Wrap

Place Top 10 three times with that Friend- Glider

Eliminate 10 opponents with that Friend- Pickaxe

Gain +60 Levels on your own & wait for your Friend to gain +60 Levels- Rainbow Racer

