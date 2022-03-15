Every free reward to claim before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends

Free rewards in Fortnite are very collectible, as they are available for a limited time. In Chapter 3 Season 1, players had a ton of opportunities to get free cosmetics through tournaments, Winterfest 2021, International Women's Day, and other occasions.

Before Chapter 3 Season 1 ends, loopers can try to get some additional free rewards and start Chapter 3 Season 2 with a bang. Moreover, after a few seasons, they can show off these items as rare cosmetics.

A breakdown of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's free rewards

1) Victory Glider- Seven Signet

This is the most obvious free reward for any Fortnite season, and can be obtained after having the first win in Solos, Duos, or Squads.

New Victory Gliders are released every season, and in Chapter 3 Season 1, the Victory Glider is based on The Foundation for obvious reasons.

It is worth noting that this reward can only be obtained only after winning a game in the core game modes, and not in LTMs or Team Rumble.

2) Crowning Achievement emote

The Crowning Achievement emote can be unlocked after acquiring a Crowned Victory Royale (win a game with a Victory Crown in inventory).

It has not been confirmed if Victory Crowns will still be a thing in Chapter 3 Season 2 owing to which players should try their best to unlock this emote before March 19, 2022.

Playing Squads with a good team or playing in bot lobbies is the easiest way to unlock Crowning Achievement in Chapter 3 Season 1.

3) FNCS Cosmetics

By linking their Twitch and Epic Games accounts, Fortnite players can watch fast-paced FNCS games and get several free rewards, including:

Gummed Up: Emoticon

Emoticon FNCS Fit: Spray

Spray Tilted Titans: Loading screen

Loading screen Foam Finger: Back Bling (blue style variant)

The rewards are added to the Locker after players view the content (FNCS tournaments) on Twitch for a certain duration (20-30 minutes).

The FNCS for Chapter 3 Season 1 is over and anyone who has linked their accounts must log in to the game and claim the aforementioned cosmetics.

4) Battle Pass

Even though the Fortnite Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, there are many rewards in it that can be claimed for free. Like standard Battle Pass rewards, they can be acquired through Battle Stars.

Battle Stars can be earned by collecting XP. The free rewards not only include emotes and back blings, but V-Bucks as well.

5) Crossover items

Thanks to recent crossovers with Assassin's Creed and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players can get the Ezio Auditore skin and the Diamond Pony Glider for free.

To do so, they'll have to buy Assassin's Creed Valhalla or its upcoming expansion named Dawn of Ragnarok and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands from the Epic Games Store.

These cosmetics are indirectly free as they won't cost players Fortnite V-Bucks. However, if they love Assassin's Creed and Tiny Tina's Wonderland, it is a great opporunity to unlock them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan