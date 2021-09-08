Every Island Game Quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:  Earn free rewards and Battle Pass XP

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost over and players need to complete the Battle Pass before Season 8 begins. Stacking up XP in Fortnite can be quite tedious. There are many quests and glitches in the game that Fortnite players can utilize to earn a ton of XP quickly.

There are also Island Game quests that are currently live in Fortnite which help players in gaining XP in a jiffy.

The Island Games Quests are now available! pic.twitter.com/Ob5K2CRJe2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

What are Island Games in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

Fortnite has chosen to reward players for playing fan created LTMs in the Creative mode of the game.

With Island Games quests, Fortnite players will be earning rewards and XP for playing these fan made LTMs. Below are all the LTMs that players need to drop in to unlock the rewards:

Red vs Blue Rumble

Prison Breakout

Finest 2v2

Red vs Blue Lava

Wildlands Survival

All Island games quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Below is a list of all the Island Games quests and the respective rewards that players can unlock in the game by playing the creative mode LTMs:

Complete Island Games Quests (5) – On the Rise Emoticon

Complete Island Games Quests (7) – Wavebreaker Wrap

Complete Island Games Quests (9) – Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool

Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (5500) – 20,000 XP

Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (6) – 30,000 XP

Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50) – Drooly Spray

Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (25) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout (1500) – 30,000 XP

Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (750) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 (2500) – Beachball Banner Icon

Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava (5000) – 20,000 XP

Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava (200) – 30,000 XP

Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival (30) – 30,000 XP

Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival (25) – 30,000 XP

Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (10) – Starfish Banner Icon

Also Read

Fortnite Season 7 ends on September 12 with the 'Operation Skyfire' live event and the Island Games quests will be in the game till that date.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar