Every Island Game Quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:  Earn free rewards and Battle Pass XP

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost over and players need to complete the Battle Pass before Season 8 begins. Stacking up XP in Fortnite can be quite tedious. There are many quests and glitches in the game that Fortnite players can utilize to earn a ton of XP quickly.
There are also Island Game quests that are currently live in Fortnite which help players in gaining XP in a jiffy.
What are Island Games in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?
Fortnite has chosen to reward players for playing fan created LTMs in the Creative mode of the game.
With Island Games quests, Fortnite players will be earning rewards and XP for playing these fan made LTMs. Below are all the LTMs that players need to drop in to unlock the rewards:
- Red vs Blue Rumble
- Prison Breakout
- Finest 2v2
- Red vs Blue Lava
- Wildlands Survival
All Island games quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Below is a list of all the Island Games quests and the respective rewards that players can unlock in the game by playing the creative mode LTMs:
- Complete Island Games Quests (5) – On the Rise Emoticon
- Complete Island Games Quests (7) – Wavebreaker Wrap
- Complete Island Games Quests (9) – Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool
- Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (5500) – 20,000 XP
- Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (6) – 30,000 XP
- Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50) – Drooly Spray
- Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5) – 20,000 XP
- Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (25) – 20,000 XP
- Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout (1500) – 30,000 XP
- Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (750) – 20,000 XP
- Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 (2500) – Beachball Banner Icon
- Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava (5000) – 20,000 XP
- Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava (200) – 30,000 XP
- Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival (30) – 30,000 XP
- Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival (25) – 30,000 XP
- Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (10) – Starfish Banner Icon
Fortnite Season 7 ends on September 12 with the 'Operation Skyfire' live event and the Island Games quests will be in the game till that date.