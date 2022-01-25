Every Klombo spawn location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Klombos have been in Fortnite Chapter 3 for a significant amount of time, and players have enjoyed their time with the friendly dinosaurs who provide loot when fed berries. These creatures are the cutest addition to the current chapter and can also act as transportation for loopers on the island.

Ruff @RuffianFN



These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it!



#Fortnite "Klombo"These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it! #Fortnite Art "Klombo"These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it!#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/6jwfquucmy

However, if attacked, these massive beasts can turn lethal and kill users easily. They have a ridiculous amount of health, and it is impossible to kill these creatures by simply shooting at them.

Many gamers have even tried the stunt in Battle Labs, and nothing seems to kill these creatures. Therefore, the best bet players have with the newly introduced dinos is to befriend them and hope they 'sneeze' out good loot.

Fortnite News & Leaks @FBRsections



- 60% chance to get an uncommon item

- 25% chance to get a rare item

- 10% chance to get an epic item

- 5% chance to get a legendary item



And you have a 0.7% chance to get a Legendary Stinger SMG.



Via Some stats of Klombo's sneeze loot pool: #Fortnite - 60% chance to get an uncommon item- 25% chance to get a rare item- 10% chance to get an epic item- 5% chance to get a legendary itemAnd you have a 0.7% chance to get a Legendary Stinger SMG.Via @HYPEX Some stats of Klombo's sneeze loot pool: #Fortnite - 60% chance to get an uncommon item- 25% chance to get a rare item- 10% chance to get an epic item- 5% chance to get a legendary itemAnd you have a 0.7% chance to get a Legendary Stinger SMG.Via @HYPEX https://t.co/kq7EiEZ1Es

It is nearly impossible to miss one of these giant creatures on the island, but if users need a bit of help locating the spawn points for the Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3, they can read on.

Where do Klombos spawn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

These beasts spawn all around the map and in multiple locations. Gamers can drop near any of these beasts, but it is advisable to stack up on some Klomberries first.

Klomberries also spawn at a ton of locations and can be picked from bushes or bought from NPCs on the Chapter 3 map. Players can also consume Klomberries for extra health and shield, but it is best to stack it up before going face to face with the dinos.

Below are all the locations of the Klombos in Chapter 3 Season 1:

In and around The Joneses and south of the Sanctuary.

Between Tumbledown Temple and Coney Crossroads.

All around the Daily Bugle.

South of Sleepy Sound.

Near Floaties Boats.

Northeast and southwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Seven Outpost VI.

West and northwest of Tilted Towers.

Southeast and northeast of Camp Cuddles.

WeLoveFortnite @WeLove_Fortnite



This is the Locations of Buttercakes



#Fortnite Last Tweet DeletedThis is the Locations of Buttercakes Last Tweet DeletedThis is the Locations of Buttercakes#Fortnite https://t.co/fR4XuHw54i

Also Read Article Continues below

Users can drop down to any of the site markers given above to find Klombo in Chapter 3 Season 1. They can also try and feed them any other consumable apart from Klomberries as these creatures have grown a reputation for eating anything.

Edited by Ravi Iyer