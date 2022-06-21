Every leaked skin in Fortnite update 21.10: Gaara, Orochimaru, Itachi, and more

It's been a while since the new Naruto Fortnite skins have been spotted. While these skins were dubbed as the "Naruto Rivals" skins, these individuals aren't Naruto's rivals in any way.

The new Fortnite update brought a few interesting changes. Along with these changes, new Naruto skins were also leaked. Although there is a slim chance that these skins won't be in the item shop today itself, since these skins have already been leaked, they're in the files and could go live any day now.

New Naruto skins were finally spotted after the Fortnite 21.10 update

The four characters that get their Naruto skins in the game are as follows:

Orochimaru

Gaara

Itachi

Hinata

All these four characters get their specific styles. Hinata gets four different styles, including her Byakugan. With this skin equipped, players can also choose to display the Byakugan.

These skins also come with a special event. Players will have to create an account on The Nindo website to participate in this event. By participating in this event, players will have a chance to earn some of these Naruto-related cosmetics in Fortnite for free.

Each of these characters has a specific path for themselves. Each path contains a different mission. Players will have to complete these missions to get their hands on badges. Players can use these badges. The entire details for this event can be found on this page here. It will be interesting to see how the event fares within the community.

Overall, players have been eagerly waiting for these skins in Fortnite for a while now. Although this sets the stage for many more anime skins to join the game, it will be interesting to see which anime Epic Games wants to focus on.

Moreover, these characters come with their own sets of backblings and gliders. However, as mentioned before, there are some cosmetics that players can get for free by completing the challenges during the Naruto event in Fortnite. The cosmetics that players can earn for free are as follows, along with how to get them:

Akatsuki Backbling

Manda Glider

It's unlikely that these items will go on sale in the item shop since they're already being released as a part of the event. Finally, it's currently unclear how these skins will be priced in the game.

Given how these skins look, there's a high chance that they will be priced at around 2000 V-Bucks each. As mentioned before, these skins have a set of backblings and emotes, justifying the price.

Finally, the community is yet to comment on these new Fortnite Naruto skins. The current skins look decent but aren't as good as the previous ones. However, players will have to wait until these skins are available in the game before taking a call about buying them.

