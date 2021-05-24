Every Legacy Achievement in Fortnite Season 6 to complete before Season ends

Fortnite Season 6 will end on June 7th, and loopers are having a busy time finishing quests and challenges before the new season kicks in.

Apart from regular quests and achievements, Loopers can complete the Legacy Achievements by performing several tasks in Fortnite.

Gamers often wonder what exactly the Legacy Achievement is and how to complete them. This article will reveal all the details.

Fortnite Season 6: Complete all the Legacy Achievements

Fortnite Season 6 has a total of 43 Legacy Achievements. The inclusion of Legacy Achievements makes the game interesting as it gives gamers a new objective apart from survival and elimination of enemies.

1) Victory Royale

Gamers drop off the island with the objective of being the last man standing. Marching towards Victory Royale is one of the finest achievements in Fortnite. Season 6 has several Legacy Achievements which can be achieved by winning Fortnite matches in various modes and team settings.

Big Three — Won 10 Trios matches.

Centurion — Won 100 Solo matches.

Century Squad — Won 100 Squad matches.

Decimation — Won 10 Squad matches.

Dreamwork — Won 100 Team Rumble matches.

Double Trouble — Won 10 Duos matches during.

Gimme Ten — Won 10 Solo matches.

It Takes Two — Won 100 Duos matches.

Squad Goals — Won a Squad match.

Teamwork — Won a Team Rumble match.

TenSpot — Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations.

Trinity — Won a Trios match.

Twofer — Won a Duos match.

Ultimate Trio — Won 100 Trios matches.

Won One — Won a Solo match.

2) Eliminating enemies

Eliminating enemies in Fortnite is thrilling and is one of the objectives of the game. It requires precision and at times a proper strategy to emerge victorious by defeating others. Loopers can unlock various Legacy Achievements while eliminating enemies on the island.

Aim High — Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding in Fortnite.

Bonk — Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool.

Denied! — Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop.

Get Out! — Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them in Fortnite Season 6.

3) Weapons expert

The availability of a variety of weapons in Fortnite has made elimination of enemies easier. Gamers who achieve expertise in certain weapons can unlock various Legacy Achievements in Season 6.

Axpert — Earned Pickaxe Expert.

Blasted — Earned Explosives Expert.

Dual Fingers — Earned Pistol Expert.

Extra Yard — Earned Sniper Expert.

Gunner — Earned AR Expert.

Hot Shot — Earned Shotgun Expert.

Sub Specialist — Earned SMG Expert in Fortnite.

4) Random actions in Fortnite

Performing certain actions in Fortnite can also unlock various Legacy Achievements. These are relatively easier to complete than other Achievements.

Afishionado — Caught every type of fish.

Big Spender — Spent 250 Bars.

Bountiful — Completed a bounty.

Crafty — Crafted a weapon.

High Roller — Collected 1000 Bars.

Level Up — Reached Season Level 225.

On the Hunt — Hunted wildlife.

Pocket Change — Collected all the coins from a Purple XP Coin.

Primal Discovery — Landed at the new map in Season 6.

Social Butterfly — Met every Character during Season 6.

To-Go — Threw a consumable in Fortnite.

5) Earning accolades

Apart from the above, gamers can also unlock various Legacy Achievements by earning certain accolades in Fortnite Season 6.

Armory Expert — Earned 5 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Dual Wield — Earned 2 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Extra Specialist — Earned 6 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Triple Threat — Earned 3 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Weapons Expert — Earned 7 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Well Armed — Earned 4 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.