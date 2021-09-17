Every Legacy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite introduced the Legacy system way back and is one of the best ways of differentiating players according to their skills. Every game has a way of categorizing every player's skills with multiple achievements and these achievements that players earn in Fortnite Battle Royale are called Legacies.

Fortnite players should note that earning Legacies does not have any other perk to it except that the achievements can be viewed on their individual career tabs. Other than that, Fortnite players receive no cosmetics or XP by unlocking Legacies.

All Legacies that players can earn in Fortnite Season 8

Legacies are mostly the same every season. However, sometimes Fortnite adds new Legacies that are particular to the current season of the game.

Below is a list of all the Legacies players can unlock in Fortnite Season 8:

Playin' Descartes Right: Earned 2 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Germain Knowledge: Earned 3 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Positively Pythagorean: Earned 4 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

It's Hype...atia!: Earned 5 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Great Work, I Gauss: Earned 6 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Are Euclid-ding Me?: Earned 7 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match.

Blowin' Up: Earned Explosives Expert.

Six Sided Six Shooter: Earned Pistol Expert.

Infinite Bullets: Earned SMG Expert.

Solve for Axe: Earned Pickaxe Expert.

Square Rooted Shooter: Earned Shotgun Expert.

Modern AR-chimedes: Earned AR Expert.

Acute Sharpshooter: Earned Sniper Expert.

Master Angler: Caught every type of fish.

Complete Dataset: Met every Character.

Fair and Square : Won a Solo match.

Quadratic Royale: Won 10 Solo matches.

Quadrilater-Royale: Won 100 Solo matches.

Finding the Right Angle: Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations.

Unparalleled Victory: Won a Duos match.

Unparalleled Dominations: Won 10 Duos matches.

Unparalleled Conquering: Won 100 Duos matches.

Triangulated Victory: Won a Trios match.

Triangulated Domination: Won 10 Trios matches.

Triangulated Conquering: Won 100 Trios matches.

Assemble the sQUAD!: Won a Squads match.

sQUAD Champs!: Won 10 Squads matches.

sQUAD... Too Powerful?: Won 100 Squads matches.

Ready to Rumble: Won a Team Rumble match.

Peak Rumble Achieved: Won 100 Team Rumble matches.

Here We Go Again: Landed at the new map in Season 8.

Snack on the Go: Threw a consumable.

Eureka!: Reached Season Level 100.

Balanced Equation: Completed a bounty.

Multiplied Riches: Spent 250 Bars.

Exponential Growth: Collected 1000 Bars.

Problem Solver: Crafted a weapon.

Specimen Subtractor: Hunted wildlife.

Carry the One: Defended a teammate who has a bounty.

Out of Range: Evaded a bounty.

Golden Ratio'd: Got eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish.

One in a Million: Caught a Mythic Goldfish.

Byeeeeee!: Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them.

That's a A-Melee : Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool.

Zero Tolerance Cube Policy: Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop.

Defending Terra Fermat: Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Season 8.

Divided and Conquered: Eliminated someone who is someone else's bounty target.

Q.E.D.: Eliminated an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish.

Complete any of the above objectives and earn the necessary Legacy that will show up in the career tab. The above list will be updated if future updates for Fortnite Season 8 add any more Legacies.

