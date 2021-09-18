Every major map change in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is on, and players have a ton of new content to explore. The new Battle Pass for the new season is filled with exclusive cosmetics that users will unlock throughout the season.

The Fortnite map also changes with the theme of every season. After "Operation Sky Fire" that ended Chapter 2 Season 7, the map has slightly altered to fit the "Cubed" theme of the current season.

Map changes players can explore in Season 8 of Fortnite

Overall, the map of the ongoing season is reminiscent of the Season 7 one. There are only a few changes that gamers will notice from the top.

Holly Hedges and Corny Complex have both gotten makeovers

Holly Hedges has been re-instated to its best condition, as it was before the alien invasion. Corny Crops has replaced Corny Complex after the massive destruction of the POI during Operation Sky Fire. Slurpy Swamp has also gotten its name changed to Sludgy Swamp.

All the regions on the map lack the alien theme that was prevalent last season. Now the Mothership lies in ruins, and its debris is scattered all over the island. Areas with debris have purple aerial tracks and multiple cubes lying all over.

Kevin the Cube and his associates

Kevin the Cube is back, and he can be found in three different forms. The original purple cubes are available all over the crash sites of the Mothership. The rebooted 'Bluevin' can be found between the mountains before Catty Corner in the southeast part of the map.

The Queen Cube or the Gold Cube can be spotted in the Western regions of the map. These cubes are moving, and players have to keep an eye out to spot them during their matches.

Sideways and Sideways Anomalies

Sideways is a new mechanic, and it is linked to Kevin the Cube and its multiple avatars.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it's up to us to fight for the Island's survival...before it's too late.



#FortniteCubed Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late. Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed https://t.co/3xczBYKmBJ

Sideways is an alternate dimension inspired by the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Players will encounter Sideways in Smashed Stronghold and Wasted Woods, among other regions.

There is a massive presence of purple energy in these locations, and loopers can turn into semi-matter by using the small cubes available here.

There are also Sideways Anomalies on the map, which will rotate in every match between landmark locations. Gamers can locate the anomalies from the in-game mini-map.

From above, these anomalies look like energy-pulsing domes, and users can glide in to go to an alternate dimension called Sideways.

Inside these new dimensions, gravity is low, and players cannot build any structures. Furthermore, there are multiple Cubed Monsters who will start attacking users as they tread into their dimensions.

Gamers will also find new weapons from loot crates inside the Sideways dimension.

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Defeat Cube Monsters in The Sideways to earn resources and unlock powerful upgrades for the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun."



"Defeat Cube Monsters in The Sideways to earn resources and unlock powerful upgrades for the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun." https://t.co/B7yjMvHMFU

Readers can drop into Season 8 of Fortnite to experience all the new content taking over the map first hand.

