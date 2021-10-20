Every map change after Fortnitemares 2021 update: Pleasant Park turns into Party Park, Cube Town and more

Fortnitemares is here and thanks to the v18.21 update, Fortnite has received some pretty substantial changes. Not only are there new skins added, but the map itself has undergone a pretty significant change.

Several Fortnitemares themed NPCs have arrived as well, bringing new Halloween related challenges to Fortnite. Here are all the changes to the map that have taken place since Fortnitemares' arrival.

All new Fortnitemares changes to the Fortnite map

The first and most jarring new change is the brand new POI. The center of the map is often an active point within the game's storyline as that's where Kevin the Cube went and dissolved into Loot Lake, the Zero Point was there and so much more. Now, it finally has a named location: The Convergence.

Also known as Cube Town, The Convergence is what happened once all the cubes converged on the center of the map, unleashing the Cube Queen and creating a brand new town.

The Convergence has bouncy water similar to Loot Lake when Kevin was dissolved in the water and features blocky, purple, cube-like builds in it replete with chests and floor loot. Since all POIs from Chapter 2 Season 7 made it to season 8 with no major changes, the addition of a new POI is pretty huge.

Additionally, Pleasant Park has become Party Park. The entire neighborhood is decorated for Halloween and the town is as bustling as ever. There's plenty of Halloween decorations and candy just in time for Fortnitemares. There's a challenge to collect 15 pieces of candy and Party Park is the best place to do it now.

Candy and decorations for Halloween can now be found all over Pleasant Park. Image via Epic Games

There are several new questlines available for Fortnitemares as well. New NPCs like Ariana Grande and the Containment Specialist have landed on the island. The Containment Specialist is a Ghostbusters crossover, perfect for Fortnitemares. Dark Jonesy also has a chilling questline, but he's not new to the map.

