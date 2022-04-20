Every new cosmetic added in Fortnite update v20.20: Snackin' emote, Secret Sledge, and more

Fortnite update v20.20 has more than just a massive battle for Coney Crossroads as part of the patch.

The war between IO and Resistance has moved from Condo Canyon to Coney Crossroads, the Ranger Shotgun has arrived, and multiple new in-game quests are available to complete.

On top of that, Fortnite update v20.20 has introduced many new cosmetics. Players can now get their hands on several new outfits, emotes, sprays, wraps, etc.

All cosmetics added with Fortnite update v20.20

Take a look at the video, courtesy of prominent community member and leaker, iFireMonkey. Then read on to see the list of every new cosmetic item added with the latest Fortnite update.

Skins

Ruby (Colorful Style)

Moniker (Colorful Style)

Both Ruby and Moniker have received new styles with update v20.20. They are both titled "Colorful." The characters in those styles wear a wild Fortnite hoodie with multi-colored pants to go with it.

Back Blings

Champion's Shield

The Champion's Shield back bling is part of the Fortnite Champion Series set and is described as "the mark of a champion." It is a purple shield with the FNCS lettering engraved onto the back.

Harvesting Tools

Secret Sledge

The Secret Sledge Harvesting Tool's in-game description states that it was "lovingly crafted to blend into the sledge hammer's natural habitat." It is a reasonably simple harvesting tool with a nice shine to it.

Emotes

Snackin' (Emote)

Spooky Squared (Spray)

Tekniqual Knockout (Emoticon)

To Your Health (Emoticon)

Signature Crown (Spray)

K.O! (Emoticon)

Lil' Whiplash (Spray)

Quad Squad (Spray)

Quadricateral (Spray)

Ripple-Pop (Spray)

Shopping Run (Spray)

Guffed (Spray)

GGG (Emoticon)

GG Toasted (Emoticon)

GG Iced (Emoticon)

GG Glow (Emoticon)

GG Flamed (Emoticon)

GG Cheesed (Emoticon)

GG Chilled (Emoticon)

GG Cubed (Emoticon)

GG Cuddled (Emoticon)

Boxer Pup (Emoticon)

Blocko (Spray)

Purrpendicular (Spray)

Snackin' is a new emote that is reminiscent of the Popcorn emote. The character takes a seat in an old movie theater chair, pulls out a box of snacks, and goes through various attempts at getting the snack in their mouth.

Aside from the one emote, there are tons of emoticons and sprays. Expect to see several cat-themed cubed spray art and GG emoticons in several different styles while battling for the Victory Royale.

Wraps

Gilded Glass

Sneaks

Gilded Glass is a new weapon and vehicle wrap added to Fortnite with update v20.20. It looks like a starry night scene made into a stained glass window, and it is beautiful.

Another new wrap is the Sneaks wrap. It can also be added to any vehicle or weapon. Sneaks is a simplistic blue, white, and pink design that blends and almost resembles a popsicle.

Loading Screens

Duo Devastation

Last Stop!

Last up, in terms of cosmetics obtained, are the loading screens. There are two added with update v20.20. Duo Devastation shows an explosive battle taking place near a Reboot Van.

Last Stop! is less colorful but much more detailed. This black and white loading screen shows a horde of characters dropping out of the Battle Bus in one of the cooler loading screens the battle royale has seen.

