Every new cosmetic leaked in Fortnite update v18.10: Kevin the Cube skin, Neon Renegade Skull trooper, and more

Fortnite update 18.10 has finally dropped, and as expected, a ton of new skins and cosmetic items have arrived with it. The latest patch just came on PC, and leakers have revealed everything that players can expect.

Epic Games has already teased the return of some OG skins, such as Renegade Raider recently.

There are plenty of new aspects to explore. From Kevin the Cube to others, this article dives into every skin and cosmetic introduced with Fortnite v18.10.

Fortnite leakers unveiled a treasure trove

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is based on Kevin the Cubes. Given the theme, the highly anticipated Kevin Couture skin has finally been dropped.

Kevin the Cube skin in Fortnite update 18.10 (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

The concept for this skin was leaked by prominent data miners a long time ago, and players had been waiting for it ever since.

The OG Renegade Raider outfit, often considered the rarest in Fortnite, has returned in a new style.

New Renegade Raider outfit in Fortnite (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

The new Renegade Raider outfit named Skelatara has a Neon Skull Trooper style, implying that the skin is for Halloween.

Two new outfits called Curdle Scream Leader and Ione have been revealed. Both seem to be based on Halloween.

Epic Games has also released new styles for existing outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, including Fabio Sparklemane, Kor, Torin, and others.

The new styles are Purple Rune, Golden Rune, and Blue Rune. It is self-evident that these styles are based on the three cubes present on Fortnite Island at the moment.

While the Battle Pass skins have the Purple, Golden, and Blue Rune styles, the Boxer and Boxy outfits have received the Scare Package Glow and Spectral Delivery Glow styles, respectively.

New cosmetics in Fortnite update 18.10

Alongside new outfits, four new backbling skins have arrived with the latest Fortnite patch.

They are:

Floating Island

Sockets

Wolfmoon Crest

Llamabomination

New backblings in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Lastly, new emotes named Lil' Bounce, and Page Turner will be available in the Fortnite update 18.10:

Epic Games has yet again fulfilled the expectations of players worldwide by releasing a wide range of new skins. The Naruto skin is still unavailable, and players must wait for more to get it in the Item Shop.

