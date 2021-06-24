Fortnite NPCs after 17.10 Update: Where to find Beach Brutus and Zyg & Choppy

Epic has recently released the v17.10 update for Fortnite Season 7. The update implemented several changes to the island and added a few new NPCs as well.

Fortnite Season 7 got off to a grand start with the Alien theme. Epic has recently introduced Alien Parasites to the game as well.

These new features have hyped up gamers, and some even claim that this is the best season ever in the history of Fortnite.

This article will discuss the NPCs that have been added to Fortnite following the v17.10 update.

Brutus returns in Fortnite Season 7 following the v17.10 update

Gamers eagerly wait for Fortnite updates, as they reveal several new aspects that have been added to the game. The updates include several in-game items, cosmetics, and NPCs to the game.

It has been reported that the v17,10 update has added a few NPCs to Fortnite Season 7.

1) Beach Brutus

Brutus is arguably one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. Gamers first saw a glimpse of Brutus back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 as a Battle Pass skin.

Epic added Brutus as a boss in Chapter 2 Season 5. He used to spawn in the Dirty Docks POI. Ever since then, he has been absent from Fortnite.

Brutus's absence led to a lot of speculation among gamers. Epic realized it was time to bring him back to Fortnite.

The popular character was recently released as an NPC as a part of the Cosmic Summer event. Gamers can encounter Beach Brutus near Believer Beach.

Beach Brutus does not carry any special mythic weapons. Therefore, it won't be beneficial to eliminate him.

2) Zyg and Choppy

Zyg and Choppy is one of the most recent additions to Fortnite. Loopers will encounter this NPC near the Hydro 16 Dam, close to Slurpy Swamp.

Eliminating Zyg and Choppy will reward gamers with their Mythical Ray gun. However, gamers need to be careful while venturing into this POI.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun is Fortnite newest Mythic weapon... but does anyone actually like this thing? pic.twitter.com/e7OSGeqA5g — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 23, 2021

The ray gun is extremely powerful and can reduce a significant amount of health in an instant. Apart from the NPC, Alien Parasites also spawn at this location.

Gamers have been enjoying themselves dropping off on the island, interacting with several NPCs. The v17.10 update has improved the gameplay. Loopers are already looking forward to the next update and hoping that some more NPCs are introduced to the island.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod