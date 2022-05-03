Every new skin in Fortnite update v20.30: Omega Knight, The Order, Guardian Amara & more

The downtime for Fortnite update v20.30 is underway, and leaks have already started pouring in. The update brings several eagerly-awaited skins that players will be excited to see in the Item Shop as soon as the servers go live.

The magnificent Omega Knight skin is finally going to be available in the game today, along with other fascinating skins like The Order, Guardian Amara, and more. These outfits will also be available in multiple styles.

It seems like all the upcoming Fortnite skins in update v.20.30 are going to be Epic or Legendary outfits. Keeping this in mind, players may have to shell out a lot of V-Bucks to obtain them, but given their design and appearance, it could be worth it.

The Omega Knight Fortnite skin is finally here

The highlight of the new patch update is most definitely going to be the Omega Knight skin. Players have been eagerly waiting for this skin to arrive ever since it was first leaked in a skin survey sent out by Epic Games. It seems like the Omega Knight skin will be arriving in all its glory with some bonuses in tow.

HYPEX @HYPEX OMEGA KNIGHT SKIN IS COMING THIS UPDATE! OMEGA KNIGHT SKIN IS COMING THIS UPDATE! https://t.co/qsogmcblLZ

According to leaked files, there are 21 Omega Knight quests that allow players to upgrade their appearance. This is similar to how players could also upgrade the Omega skin back in Chapter 1 Season 4.

The final form of the Omega Knight skin will be an entirely golden version of the character, including golden armor and a golden sword.

Omega Knight skin in Fortnite and its upgrades (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Other skins arriving in Fortnite update v20.30

The Imagined, one of the sisters from the Seven, is no longer alone as she is finally reunited with her other half. The Order, or the second sister, has also arrived on the island in her combat outfit to join the war against the Imagined Order.

The IO has also recruited Panther, an agent tasked with infiltrating The Seven. As the war between the two factions grows, players can expect to see many more skins and characters arrive in the game.

Other new skins include the Guardian Amara outfit. Amara is the protector of the islands' ancient temples. The gilded warrior comes with a dragon mace pickaxe and a golden dragon back bling to spice up her appearance.

Zuri and Blackout are the remaining two outfits that will also be a part of update v20.30. Zuri and Blackout are two fighters trained in different forms of combat.

