Every NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and their locations

Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived and completely changed the game. The game is respendant with new mechanics, a novel map, and original weapons. However, one thing that has not changed is the use of NPCs on the island. There is an entirely new cast of characters, but they still serve mostly the same purpose (there are no punchcards yet).

Finding each one is very valuable, as it will earn players XP, complete the collection and give them the opportunity to buy Exotic weapons or other items from them. Here's where Fortnite players can find them in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: NPC locations on new map

There are currently 21 total NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 right now, with more likely on their way.

Agent Jones

Bao Bros

Brainiac

Lt. John Llama

Bunker Jonesy

Cuddlepool

Cuddle Team Leader

Guaco

Jonesy The First

Lil' Whip

Ludwig

Mancake

Shanta

Metal Team Leader

Mullet Marauder

Quackling

Tomato Head

The Foundation

The Scientist

The Visitor

Bao Bros and Guaco can be found at Greasy Grove, which is making a return after being featured in Chapter 1. Braniac can be found in the Joneses, as can Bunker Jonesy, Jonesy the First, Ludwig and Mullet Marauder. That POI is crawling with Fortnite NPCs.

Over at Camp Cuddle, Cuddle Team Leader can be found, fittingly. Also there, Fortnite players will find Cuddlepool, Quackling, Tomato Head and Metal Team Leader.

Cuddle Team Leader is at Camp Cuddle (Image via Epic Games)

There are two (likely very important) NPCs at Sanctuary: The Foundation, Dwayne Johnson himself, and The Scientist. The Visitor, who finishes that trio, can be found on the large island east of Sanctuary and southeast of the Daily Bugle.

Lil' Whip can be found at Coney Crossroads. Mancake is at the Butter Barn. Shanta can be found to the southeast of Condo Canyon. Lt. John Llama is to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Finally, Agent Jones can be found at the Seven Outpost to the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

As always, when players get close they will see the familiar chat icon on their minimap, pinpointing the NPC's exact location.

