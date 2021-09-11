Every Rift NPC location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost at an end, which means this is the last week that players can get a buff on their seasonal Battle Pass. The Legendary and Epic weekly quests are some of the best ways to gain tons of XP in a short space of time.

The current active weekly quest in Fortnite requires players to "Activate a Rift after purchasing it from a character." It is a quest that requires players to know all the Rift NPC locations in Fortnite.

Currently, three NPCs in the game offer a Rift for sale: Beast Boy, Rick Sanchez, and Bunker Jonesy.

All the current Rift NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

1) Beast Boy

Players can find this iconic Teen Titans character and purchase a Rift from him at Weeping Woods.

Since no other weekly quest in Week 14 is related to Weeping Woods, players should not have much of a problem purchasing a Rift from Beast Boy. However, this Fortnite location sees a lot of fighting anyway, so exercise caution.

2) Bunker Jonesy

Players can find Bunker Jonesy chilling at Lumber Lodge. Since this is quite a remote location, even for a video game, this is the best place to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Weekly Quest.

3) Rick *burp* Sanchez

It is no wonder that the smartest man in the universe has a Rift to spare that he would happily sell to the players. Players can spot Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish, and they can also buy Alien Nanites and inflate-a-bulls from him.

However, being a trendy and iconic character, players might expect a crowd here, and if possible, they might want to avoid this location just for this weekly quest.

