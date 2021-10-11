Every unreleased skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has lived up to the expectations of fans, primarily because of the exciting skins. Even though the Naruto crossover is yet to happen, Epic Games has released a wide range of spooky outfits to celebrate Halloween.

Having said that, there are many unreleased skins that players have been waiting for. These cosmetics were data mined a long time ago, but have been delayed by Epic Games for unknown reasons.

From Madcap to Dark Skully, here are some of the most anticipated unreleased Fortnite skins from Chapter 2 Season 8.

Best unreleased skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Madcap

Surprisingly, Madcap was first discovered in Fortnite's files in 2020. Ever since, players have been eagerly waiting for the skin in the Item Shop.

Falcon - FN News / Leaks  @Falcon_Fo Don't take it as CONFIRMATION, I am just expecting for madcap to release on October 15 as it marks national mushroom day.FYI: Madcap was decrypted on September 13Again don't take this as confirmation, I am just expecting! Don't take it as CONFIRMATION, I am just expecting for madcap to release on October 15 as it marks national mushroom day.FYI: Madcap was decrypted on September 13Again don't take this as confirmation, I am just expecting! https://t.co/YsBMya3Oo2

In Chapter 2 Season 8, the glowing mushroom head can be spotted as an NPC near Corny Complex. Hence, it is safe to assume that Epic Games may release the skin soon.

Dark Skully

The Dark Skully skin, like Madcap, was found in Fortnite's files in 2020. The skin is expected to be finally released during Fortnitemares 2021, as it perfectly matches the Halloween theme.

xVertxcal @Vertxcal It's been over 400 days since the 'Dark Skully' Outfit was added to the files.It's still unreleased. #Fortnite It's been over 400 days since the 'Dark Skully' Outfit was added to the files.It's still unreleased. #Fortnite https://t.co/xr2Ko9fmqN

The original Skully skin is already popular among fans, and it has been around since 2019. While Skully has reappeared in the Item Shop in several locations, the Dark version is yet to arrive for the first time.

Xander

The Xander skin and its cosmetic items were added to Fortnite in August 2021. Even though players had huge expectations from the outfit, Epic Games has delayed its release.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Epic has added cosmetics for the unreleased "Xander" skin in today's update!The skins have an Item Shop tag, but the Back Bling doesn't have the same rarity, which indicates that we won't see the skin in this update.(Thanks to @Creeperbrine102 for telling me!) Epic has added cosmetics for the unreleased "Xander" skin in today's update!The skins have an Item Shop tag, but the Back Bling doesn't have the same rarity, which indicates that we won't see the skin in this update.(Thanks to @Creeperbrine102 for telling me!) https://t.co/Hcg3OOrTwu

Xander is still unreleased in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but fans are expecting the developers to roll it out soon.

The Foundation

The Foundation was first seen in the opening cinematic for Chapter 2 Season 6. After being absent from Fortnite for almost two seasons, the character was recently teased in the trailer for Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Foundation was teased in the Chapter 2 Season 8 trailer(Image via Fortnite)

There are rumors that The Rock has voiced The Foundation in Fortnite, owing to which the hype for the skin is massive. The Foundation might arrive in Fortnite towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, as the Cube War gradually progresses.

Shadow Midas

It is certainly astonishing that Shadow Midas hasn't been released in Fortnite yet. The boss from Fortnitemares 2020 was a huge hit, and fans of Midas desperately wanted to add the Shadow variant to their collections.

Several teasers and leakers have hinted that Shadow Midas will be a part of the Item Shop during Fortnitemares 2021. OG characters such as Renegade Raider (Skelatara) have returned as their spooky form already, and Midas might be another big name on this list.

Shadow Midas skin in Fortnitemares 2020 (Image via Epic Games)

As of now, the Fortnite Item Shop is full of spooky offers and outfits to celebrate Halloween. Luckily, Fortnitemares 2021 will be much more than just cosmetics, and Epic Games will soon bring Halloween gameplay mechanics too.

