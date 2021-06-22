Everything new in Fortnite 17.10 update for Season 7: 50 v 50 LTM, new weapons, Lucky Landing, Foundation skin, and more

The Fortnite 17.10 update felt less like an update and more like a brand new season. Many new items, POIs, and other surprises have been revealed thus far. While it doesn't look like Coral Castle will get destroyed this week, as rumors suggested, it would seem that other locations have gone missing.

In addition to the missing POI glitch, following the update, a 50 versus 50 LTM mode has been added alongside a leak, suggesting that the much-requested Foundation skin may be coming soon. Here's everything new in the Fortnite 17.10 update.

Also read: Fortnite 17.10 update early patch notes - Mothership entrance, Coral Castle destruction, Cosmic Summer Party, and more

THIS FEELS LIKE A NEW SEASON AND ITS ONLY 17.10... ANOTHER REASON WHY SEASON 7 IS THE GREATEST ALREADY! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Fortnite Season 7: Everything new in the Fortnite 17.10 update

50 vs 50 LTM

According to HYPEX, a 50 versus 50 competitive LTM has been added to the game. While there's no information yet from Epic Games regarding the same, this new LTM will truly create the feeling of large-scale team battles in Fortnite.

Hopefully, the developers will shed some more light on the topic once the update is fully complete and the glitches have been smoothened out.

50v50 News:



Fortnite added a Competitive/Tournament version of the 50v50 LTM (without cars) in this update!



If I remember correctly, they already added a non-competitive version of this mode to the game a few months ago, but never used it! pic.twitter.com/nAD9miazZT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 22, 2021

Lucky landing and other POIs

It would seem that the rumors about the Mothership being a POI came true. However, there's a twist. Based on the leaks, it would seem that within the Mothership, POIs from the older season are contained.

With the Fortnite 17.10 update, new UFOs, known as abductors, have been released as well. These spaceships will abduct and take players to the Mothership.

Hopefully, these new POIs will be accessible as soon as the servers are online.

#Fortnite

The locations I see are:

• Garage from Pleasant (CH2)

• Temple from Sunny Steps (CH1)

• Butter Barn (CH2)

• Windmill from Anarchy Acres(CH1)

• Pirate Ship from Lazy Lagoon (CH1)

• Lucky Landing (CH1) https://t.co/YxC3SQbRy3 pic.twitter.com/ZbVYUdp5Fv — 🛸🚀₮ⱧɆ₣ØɄ₦Đ₳₮łØ₦ (151 days 🎂)🚀🛸 (@TheFoundoFN_7) June 22, 2021

New weapons and items

Besides the possibility of new Alien POIs within the Mothership, players were eagerly waiting for the Fortnite Season 7 weapon leaks to come true. As predicted by HYPEX, new weapons and items have indeed been added to the game.

While loopers can't use them until the Fortnite 17.10 update is complete, here is the full list of all the newly added weapons and items.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun (Mythic)

Alien Nanites (No Gravity Biome)

Inflate-A-Bull (Protective covering)

Alien Knockgun Launcher (Pulsar)

Some new weapons added this update:#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/pwEl8Hc3bo — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) June 22, 2021

Foundation skin

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has found some evidence that The Foundation could be the new CrewPack skin. While this is to be taken with a lot of salt, there is some evidence to back it up.

Based on the leak, three icons were added to the game file during the Fortnite 17.10 update that connected the Foundation and Fortnite Crew. Given that the former is finally free from the Spire, it may be possible that the skin will be coming in next month's Crew pack. Fingers crossed.

The Foundation COULD(!!!) be the next Crew Pack skin!



These 3 Icons were added to the files today with the same file name and they are connected to both The Foundation and Fortnite Crew!



(Thanks to @gameshed_ for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/SJdNVUevRt — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 22, 2021

Super styles

Style never goes out of fashion, not even during an alien invasion. Following the Fortnite 17.10 update, promo pictures for the Super Styles have been revealed.

Suffice to say, loopers now have a good reason to grind and level up the Battle Pass as soon as possible.

Promo picture of the super styles! pic.twitter.com/iTU7wJC8Ys — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 22, 2021

Disappearance of Believer Beach and Holly Hedges

In addition to the old POIs that the Mothership has abducted, it would seem that current ones as well have been taken.

Following the Fortnite 17.10 update, many players began reporting the disappearance of Believer Beach and a few buildings from Holly Hedges. By the looks of it, this minor glitch will be fixed before the servers go live.

We're also investigating the disappearance of some buildings in Holly Hedges. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 22, 2021

On a lighter note, many players and leakers alike are satirically dubbing the new "Believer Beach" POI as the best location in-game at the moment. Others, like famed Fortnite skin designer D3NNI, suggested that sweaty players may have broken down everything for materials.

Also read: Fortnite 17.10 update patch notes - Summer Midas and Brutus skins, alien parasites, Cosmic Summer quests, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer