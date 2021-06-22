Everything new in Fortnite 17.10 update for Season 7: 50 v 50 LTM, new weapons, Lucky Landing, Foundation skin, and more

The Fortnite 17.10 update felt less like an update and more like a brand new season. Many new items, POIs, and other surprises have been revealed thus far. While it doesn't look like Coral Castle will get destroyed this week, as rumors suggested, it would seem that other locations have gone missing.
In addition to the missing POI glitch, following the update, a 50 versus 50 LTM mode has been added alongside a leak, suggesting that the much-requested Foundation skin may be coming soon. Here's everything new in the Fortnite 17.10 update.
Fortnite Season 7: Everything new in the Fortnite 17.10 update
50 vs 50 LTM
According to HYPEX, a 50 versus 50 competitive LTM has been added to the game. While there's no information yet from Epic Games regarding the same, this new LTM will truly create the feeling of large-scale team battles in Fortnite.
Hopefully, the developers will shed some more light on the topic once the update is fully complete and the glitches have been smoothened out.
Lucky landing and other POIs
It would seem that the rumors about the Mothership being a POI came true. However, there's a twist. Based on the leaks, it would seem that within the Mothership, POIs from the older season are contained.
With the Fortnite 17.10 update, new UFOs, known as abductors, have been released as well. These spaceships will abduct and take players to the Mothership.
Hopefully, these new POIs will be accessible as soon as the servers are online.
New weapons and items
Besides the possibility of new Alien POIs within the Mothership, players were eagerly waiting for the Fortnite Season 7 weapon leaks to come true. As predicted by HYPEX, new weapons and items have indeed been added to the game.
While loopers can't use them until the Fortnite 17.10 update is complete, here is the full list of all the newly added weapons and items.
- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun (Mythic)
- Alien Nanites (No Gravity Biome)
- Inflate-A-Bull (Protective covering)
- Alien Knockgun Launcher (Pulsar)
Foundation skin
Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has found some evidence that The Foundation could be the new CrewPack skin. While this is to be taken with a lot of salt, there is some evidence to back it up.
Based on the leak, three icons were added to the game file during the Fortnite 17.10 update that connected the Foundation and Fortnite Crew. Given that the former is finally free from the Spire, it may be possible that the skin will be coming in next month's Crew pack. Fingers crossed.
Super styles
Style never goes out of fashion, not even during an alien invasion. Following the Fortnite 17.10 update, promo pictures for the Super Styles have been revealed.
Suffice to say, loopers now have a good reason to grind and level up the Battle Pass as soon as possible.
Disappearance of Believer Beach and Holly Hedges
In addition to the old POIs that the Mothership has abducted, it would seem that current ones as well have been taken.
Following the Fortnite 17.10 update, many players began reporting the disappearance of Believer Beach and a few buildings from Holly Hedges. By the looks of it, this minor glitch will be fixed before the servers go live.
On a lighter note, many players and leakers alike are satirically dubbing the new "Believer Beach" POI as the best location in-game at the moment. Others, like famed Fortnite skin designer D3NNI, suggested that sweaty players may have broken down everything for materials.
