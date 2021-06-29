Everything new in the Fortnite update today (June 29th)

A new hotfix update has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 today, on June 29th, 2021.

The hotfix was mainly pushed to fix an issue affecting Crew Members. There is no new content or really anything that affects Fortnite in terms of gameplay either. It is just a hotfix after all.

A handful of notable Fortnite leakers have detailed exactly what the hotfix has fixed. While there is no new content this time around, there will certainly be some for players to look forward to soon.

Fortnite hotfix update (June 29th)

We have released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This patch fixes the issue that prevented some Crew Members to proceed past the Battle Pass "Claim" screen pic.twitter.com/tjDvlt6Xqx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 29, 2021

The Fortnite Status Twitter account details what the hotfix is essentially meant to deal with. Console players were having an issue moving past the "Claim" screen on the Battle Pass, especially Crew members.

That isn't the only thing the update altered, however. HYPEX revealed some of the changes for the small hotfix. These changes include Lonely Henchman and IO guard relocation.

Small Hotfix (not content update)



- Lonely Henchmen left the mothership and are back in this location (pic #2)

- The IO Guards in Stealthy moved to Dr Slone's Payphone in Believer Beach (pic #3)

- The IO Guards near Coral are planned to move too, probably to Coral (pic #4) 👀 pic.twitter.com/NPLOU8uauX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 29, 2021

HYPEX also noted a change in animal spawn counts. They have apparently been reduced and however many appear at once is now random. The reason for lowering the amount of wild animals is unknown.

Also all animals spawn count has been slightly reduced and their spawn count now varies.. so they for example you would find 2 Wolves or 3 instead of always finding 3! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 29, 2021

This was not a massive update, so expect a ton of content when 17.20 comes around. When that will happen is anyone's guess, but it should be within a couple weeks if players are lucky.

What to expect in Fortnite update 17.20

Of course, new skins and changes to the map will arrive with Fortnite's 17.20 update. There are rumors of new weapons coming and just overall bug fixes to the game.

Info about the upcoming Cowinator weapon that can lift objects and throw them:



- You will be able to buy it from NPCs for 600 Gold (Also the Prop Gun), unless if they scrap it

- You can't lift: players, your own vehicle, big objects & some incompatible objects — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

The Cowinator could be a very fun weapon for Fortnite players to put to use. If balanced correctly, throwing objects at other players to deal damage will see some crazy clips released.

Looks like we will be getting a Summer Rippley too this season, the backbling to the right belongs to him cause it has the same codename as him but it ends with "Summer", here it is: "SlurpMonsterSummer" pic.twitter.com/uhS3mmqWZH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

HYPEX also mentioned upcoming skins that could appear in Fortnite 17.20. As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt until anything is officially confirmed or released by Epic Games.

The Mothership's location as of Today!



With this speed it's predicted to reach Coral Castle by the next update (17.20).. I love what Epic is doing with this season 🔥 #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/UA6uM0EAIY — TruZer (@Tru_Zer_) June 29, 2021

Another point being touched on as 17.20 approaches is the Mothership. The location has been tracked and recorded, with many believing its current trajectory will lead it to Coral Castle when the update arrives.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod