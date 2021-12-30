Fortnite Chapter 3 week 4 challenges: How to experience Re-Fill effects for 15 seconds

Fortnite has dropped another week of seasonal challenges. This season may be a grind when it comes to earning XP and unlocking battle pass rewards, but challenges are still the best way to do it. Every week introduces new ones, as opposed to the character punchcards and questlines from last season.

There are seven new challenges that will award Fortnite players a total of 175,000 Chapter 3 Season 1 XP. One of the challenges introduces something new: re-fill effects. Here's how to experience re-fill effects for 15 seconds in Fortnite.

Re-fill effects: How to complete the latest Fortnite challenges

These are the seven new challenges that Fortnite players can complete this week:

Get headshot damage with a Pistol (75)

Harvest Wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or Logjam Lumberyard (150)

Detonate gas cans to destroy objects (2)

Dance at Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove (3)

Experience Re-Fill effects for 15 seconds (15)

Deal damage to enemies with Rare or better Shotguns (400)

Hide in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds (10)

Many of these are pretty straightforward. Headshot damage, dancing at locations, harvesting wood, etc. are all pretty easy to figure out how to do. However, one of them introduces a new concept and a new term: re-fill effects.

Many have theorized about whether or not this means re-filling a car, but there have been plenty of re-fill car challenges before and they've never said "re-fill effects."

Clearly, this is something new. Fortnite players can use one of two items to complete this challenge: Guzzle Juice or Med Mist. Either one of these can give re-fill effects to the players.

Guzzle Juice can also complete this week's challenge (Image via Epic Games)

They'll need to do it for 15 seconds, so Med Mist seems to be the best option. Players can lose a lot of health and spray themselves back to full and get the 15 seconds. Drinking a Guzzle Juice will also work, but it might take less time than the Med Mist.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider