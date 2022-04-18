Fan-favorite Fortnite weapon to likely return in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite players were able to spot the OG Pump Shotgun in the trailer for Chapter 3 Season 2. Even though leakers like HYPEX clarified that it's a new version of the Pump, loopers are equally excited about using the iconic weapon.

Having said that, it didn't make a lot of sense to bring back a powerful shotgun with building disabled. Obviously, pump shotguns were great during build fights and one-shotting enemies. Now that the build mechanics have returned, Epic Games might release the weapon as well.

HYPEX @HYPEX SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:



- Pump Shotgun

- Heavy Sniper

- Aug

- New AR

- New Thermal AR SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:- Pump Shotgun- Heavy Sniper- Aug- New AR- New Thermal AR https://t.co/938ErOGC9w

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

What to expect from the Pump v2 shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Prominent leaker HYPEX stated that the new shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 2 will basically be the Pump Shotgun with some minor changes. Instead of a double barrel, it will have a single barrel with a tighter spread. This implies that the weapon will be lethal at close range and averagely potent at medium range.

HYPEX @HYPEX UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) https://t.co/YJK2uOz0pU

In another tweet, the dataminer spoke about the weapon's stats, which are as follows:

Damage - 117/123/130/136/142/150

- 117/123/130/136/142/150 Headshot - 146/154/163/170/178/187

- 146/154/163/170/178/187 Damage to builds - 81/86/90/95/99/104

- 81/86/90/95/99/104 Reload Time- 1.7/1.6/1.5/1.4/1.3/1.2

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Shotgun Stats.



This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: Upcoming Shotgun Stats.This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: https://t.co/uNcU51ktl9

Obviously, these numbers are based on the rarity of the weapon (as color coded above). It is important to note that despite the 1.25 headshot multiplier, the new Pump shotgun won't be able to eliminate an opponent with a single headshot. Hence, whenever it is released, loopers are advised to pair it with a spray weapon (Stinger SMG).

It is quite evident that Fortnite is strictly against one-shot eliminations in Chapter 3 Season 2. This explains why the developers also nerfed the Heavy Sniper Rifle and the Hunting Rifles. For most gamers, it is rather surprising that sniper rifles cannot eliminate an enemy with a single headshot now.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes.



- Damage remains 120/128/132

- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198

- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660

- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes.- Damage remains 120/128/132- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 https://t.co/D9G7iYm1PQ

When will the Pump Shotgun return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Ideally, the 20.20 update should bring in the new shotgun. The latest 20.10 update was the worst patch in Chapter 3, owing to which loopers are expecting a ton of new content from the next update.

Interestingly, YouTuber TheCampingRusher believes that the Pump Shotgun might be released for the modes that support building. Considering its stats, players won't be able to make the most out of it without building anyway.

As per the leakers, patch 20.20 was added to the staging servers last week and is expected to be released this week on Tuesday (April 19, 2022). It will be the mid-season update and players can look forward to new weapons, map changes, storyline developments, cosmetic items, and a lot more.

