Fans beg Fortnite to bring back police cars, and with good reason

Over the years, vehicles have gradually got more and more common in Fortnite. For about half the length of the first season, there were no vehicles at all. Every car or truck was purely a source of metal and nothing else. In Chapter 1 Season 4, shopping carts arrived, followed by golf carts, Quadcrashers, the Baller, planes, and more.

Now, there are plenty of vehicles to choose from in Fortnite. The team just recently unvaulted Choppas and had Quadcrashers active in the previous season. One thing they've also done is make almost every vehicle that naturally spawns mobile.

The Quadcrasher (Image via Epic Games)

Almost every truck and car can be hijacked and driven all over the map. There are plenty of options, but several players are asking for one classic vehicle to be added back to the game.

Fortnite players want police cars back in Chapter 3 Season 2

Police cars used to be stationed around the island like all other vehicles. Cars, trucks, taxis, and police cars would spawn in at random locations and could be farmed for materials.

However, before all vehicles were made drivable, police cars were removed from the game. Epic Games made the decision in 2020, which may have been a response to the civil unrest happening in the United States.

It has been quite a while since police cars were in the game, and some players would love to see them return with a siren and be driveable.

One Redditor pointed out how they could be a good alternative to the Imagined Order cars. Currently, these are the fastest vehicles in Fortnite and can exceed 80 miles per hour.

However, the Imagined Order likely won't be present on the Fortnite island forever. Eventually, the war between the IO and The Seven will end, with one side defeating the other. Whether or not that's the IO, they will, at some point, leave the island.

IO car (Image via Epic Games)

That means all of their vehicles — the fast cars included — will likely be gone, too. Police cars would serve as a good replacement when that happens.

While driving, players can honk the cars' horns. Some Fortnite gamers like to draw attention to themselves in a vehicle, but nothing would beat a siren. And that seems to be the reason players want the police vehicle added back into the game.

Being able to turn on a police siren while speeding through Tilted Towers (if it survives) would be pretty interesting. The idea of playing a siren is fairly popular.

And the community seems to agree with this idea, but it's anyone's guess if Epic Games supports what the fans want.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh