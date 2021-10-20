Farewell Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map: Cube Queen and her true intentions revealed

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map might be coming to an end as the Cube Queen lays forth her dominion on the Fortnite island. In the recent v18.21 update, Fortnite revealed the Cube Queen character that is also available in the Battle Pass.

All the Cubes had traveled to the center of the island and it seems like they have merged together to create the new POI Convergence or Cube Town. The Cube Queen character can be spotted above this POI, hanging mid-air in an encapsulated aura which prevents players from interacting with her.

The Cube Queen stands tall above Convergence POI on the Fortnite map and has not interacted since the v18.21 update that took place yesterday (Image via Twitter / YLSDev)

Dataminer Hypex has revealed the Cube Queen's plans for Fortnite Season 8 and how she might bring a cataclysmic end to the map as players know it.

Dataminer reveals the 'corrupted' plans of the Cube Queen in Season 8 of Fortnite

Hypex tweeted out yesterday that the Fortnite Season 8 data files have some references that reveal the upcoming fate of the island after the revelation of the Cube Queen.

A file named 'Cube Town Corruption' was added to the game and players can expect the Cube Queen to start corrupting the map entirely to make it a habitable place for the likes of her kind. This is believed to be the Kymera alien race that invaded the island in Fortnite Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cube Queen is most likely gonna corrupt a large portion of the map (if not all of it) at some point, they added this earlier today along with a "Cube Town Corruption Spread" thing and now it makes sense 👀 The Cube Queen is most likely gonna corrupt a large portion of the map (if not all of it) at some point, they added this earlier today along with a "Cube Town Corruption Spread" thing and now it makes sense 👀 https://t.co/TK29bTwnsM

The Cube Queen might start corrupting the entire map and it might begin from Cube Town or Convergence as the data file suggests. The whole map might also end up looking like Cube Town, filled with purple hues and launch pads and most importantly, Caretaker monsters.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

The Zero Point is also located below the ground in the center of the island and it will be interesting to watch what the Cube Queen plans to do with the Zero Point. Fortnite might completely change this season and there is a chance that players might see the end of the current map.

