Fortnite 17.30 update early patch notes: Rift Tour skins, Grabi-Tron weapon, Slurpy Swamp destroyed, and more 

The Fortnite 17.30 update is going to be special in its own way. Event files will be added, POIs may get destroyed, and players will definitely be getting a new weapon to play around with in-game.

This update will be the third consecutive one that players have received this season. Downtime is expected to begin at 01:30 AM Eastern Time and end within an hour at most. With that being said, here are a few Fortnite 17.30 update early patch notes for players to go over.

Get ready to grab the new update we’re pushing.



Fortnite v17.30 is scheduled to release on August 3. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 01:30 AM ET (05:30 UTC). pic.twitter.com/ZDJ07u6jTa — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 2, 2021

Fortnite 17.30 update will be a visual treat for many

1) Rift Tour skins

Following the Fortnite 17.30 update, a lot of new skins and cosmetic items will be added to the game. According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, prior to the Rift Tour starting, outfits and wraps that are specific to the event will be added to the item shop. Players will be able to catch a glimpse of the items following the update.

Before the Rift Tour starts, there will be outfits and wraps in the Item Shop specific to the Rift Tour!



These cosmetics will have an effect on your experience of the Rift Tour event! (via @FN_Assist) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 2, 2021

While it goes without saying that the Ariana Grande Icon series skin will be added to the item shop, in addition to that, a new Party Trooper style for the existing skin may be coming as well.

The skin next to Skull Bomber (I'll just call her that now) is probably Party Trooper!



If that's the case, we will most likely get a new Party Trooper style in the event! pic.twitter.com/KsUAqRTyBw — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 2, 2021

Bonus

Players looking forward to the Rift Tour event can test their wrap out to see what it will look like during the event, by equipping it and interacting with the rainbow cloud posters around the map.

If you want to test what your wrap will look like during the Rift Tour event, you can equip it and interact with the rainbow cloud poster around the map! pic.twitter.com/sTgMrgXv1P — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 2, 2021

2) Grab-Itron or Gravity weapon

The Grab-itron being added to the game following the Fortnite 17.30 update will probably be the last special weapon to be added this season. The weapon was featured at the start of the season, and players will now finally be able to get their hands on it following the update.

The gun can be used to lift objects and hurl them around the map. Based on previous leaks, the weapon's damage is amplified based on the size of the object and type of material; essentially a large metal object will do more damage than a wooden one.

The Grab-Itron Weapon will be available in tomorrow's Update! #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/N8rBoD2JCS — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) August 2, 2021

3) Slurpy Swamp

By the looks of it, Slurpy Swamp may just get destroyed prior to the Fortnite 17.30 update as the Mothership is already charging up over the POI and its doors have opened.

While things can go either way, by all accounts, Slupry Swamp should remain the same prior to the update. However, with that being said, players should expect the unexpected as Epic Games is always full of surprises.

The open door on the Mothership is now beginning to glow with blue energy around the edges of it. Also, a blue circle is in the centre which might slowly increase inside until it reaches the rim as a timer where it will be finished warming up!



(Thanks to @MPZ444 for telling me!) pic.twitter.com/fTWQWVFSnC — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 3, 2021

