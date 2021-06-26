Fortnite 4th of July event: Skins, rewards and everything else players can expect this year

Every year, on the 4th of July, Fortnite switches into patriotic mode and reveals special celebration items in the game. The popular Battle Royale game has been following this tradition for a number of years, and gamers are eager to learn what surprise awaits them this time.

Fortnite Season 7 was recently released with the implementation of the v17.00 update. The island transformed from a Primal theme into an Alien theme and ever since then, gamers have been having an enjoyable time.

Several gamers are outright claiming that Fortnite Season 7 is probably the best season ever in the history of Fortnite. The level of expectations has skyrocketed, and gamers are eager to know what the 4th of July holds for them.

This article will discuss the leaks and try to give gamers a fair idea regarding what to expect from the upcoming 4th of July celebration event.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers will be getting a new cosmetic bundle for the 4th of July celebration

Fortnite Season 7 has been getting a lot of positive responses from loopers. Epic has changed the game significantly, and loopers expect that the 4th of July celebration will hold a lot of special cosmetics and items.

Loopers had a blast on July 4th, 2020, as Epic introduced several cosmetics and in-game items to the Item Shop. The developers kicked off the celebration by introducing Starfare and Fireworks Team Leader cosmetics that were available for 1500 V-Bucks each.

Patriotic spirits lifted off as Captain America was introduced as a cosmetic in the Item Shop. The Avenger was available for 2000 V-Bucks, and gamers wasted no time in adding the coveted skin to their collection.

Captain America Joins #Fortnite To Celebrate 4th of July Weekendhttps://t.co/eS6FC3fkxH pic.twitter.com/eB7JM60BtD — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 3, 2020

As part of the patriotic celebration, Epic also introduced the Grand Salute emote that was available for 300 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Loopers can therefore expect a similar Item Shop revelation for this year's July 4th celebration event.

Data miners have recently revealed one of the upcoming bundles in Fortnite. The Ka-Boom bundle consists of NitroJerry cosmetic skin and Fizzle back bling. Gamers will also get the Sparklaxe pickaxe and the Boomer glider from the Ka-boom bundle.

Data miners have revealed that the bundle will be released on July 4th, and it is expected to cost around 2000-2500 V-Bucks.

The NitroJerry character consists of a special emote that will be triggered after gamers secure a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

The NitroJerry character reminds gamers of the quest that required them to find fireworks, which was released to Fortnite last year, prior to the 4th of July. It is anticipated that Epic will introduce a similar kind of quest to make the event a bit more interesting.

Nitrojerry's built-in emote will only be useable after getting a victory royale. pic.twitter.com/MzatnYJX81 — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) June 23, 2021

Gamers and data miners also speculate that the developers will be unvaulting several in-game items for a limited time due to the July 4th celebration.

Loopers are excited and hyped up about the 4th of July. It is expected that data miners will reveal the details once the special files are added to the game. Until then, gamers need to sit patiently and wait for the leaks to be revealed.

