Fortnite Alien Artifacts: All Week 1 and Week 2 Artifact locations

The Aliens are truly taking over Fortnite and the battle royale island.

UFOs and mysterious artifacts are everywhere. When it comes to artifacts, they can be found across the Fortnite island and have the purpose of customizing a Battle Pass skin.

The Kymera skin is fully customizable, but finding the Alien artifacts is the only way to do it. Scattered throughout Fortnite, some are easy to locate while others offer up quite the challenge.

Where are all the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite

Each Fortnite Alien artifact actually provides players with four total artifacts when found. With the first two weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 having already taken place, there are a handful to gather at this point.

Week 1 Locations

Keeping an eye out for those alien artifacts? Here's all the locations for Week 1! (via @HYPEX)#FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/6mJWLKECQV — Hocus Jocus Lusio (@HJLusio) June 8, 2021

A new POI known as Aftermath contains one Fortnite Alien artifact. This is directly in the center of the battle royale map.

Another artifact can be found to the immediate west of Catty Corner next to a punching bag.

Durr Burger is once again in Fortnite with an Alien artifact available in the nearby barn. This is to the southwest of Weeping Woods.

There is a Spire structure close to Believer Beach. The last artifact of Week 1 sits in the stairwell of that Spire.

Week 2 Locations

Alien Artifacts Week 2 are here, here are the 5 locations (Week 1 Artifacts are still there too if you missed them) pic.twitter.com/WV7EuNxrmS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

The first Fortnite Alien artifact of Week 2 is to the southwest of Coral Castle. The cove beach near the edge of the map hosts it.

Another artifact is found in the hills to the northeast of Pleasant Park.

South of Corny Complex has another artifact. This is just below the fields and directly east of the map's center.

To the north of Retail Row, a Fortnite Alien artifact sits between the two mountains.

The final Fortnite Alien artifact of Week 2 is found to the north of Misty Meadows. The small island on the west of the lake is where it is located.

