Fortnite alien billboard locations: Where to find a Detector to disable alien billboards in Season 7

Following the Fortnite 17.30 update, strange digital alien billboards have popped up on the island. While a billboard is not odd by any means, they have been installed with a more sinister plan in mind.

Upon close inspection, the content on the billboard seems like a normal ad showcasing "Meowscles Morsels Cat Food." However, as loopers get closer, the word changes to "SUBMIT."

It would seem as if the aliens are trying to lure in loopers by showing them cat food. By the looks of it, these out worldly creatures are still not sure what normal players consume and are under the impression that cat food is a treat for players.

However, Dr. Slone feels that the alien billboards are artwork installations used to hijack higher brain functions of loopers and is offering a reward of 45,000 experience points to volunteers to disable two of them during a single match.

The "Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match" Fortnite challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX)

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 4, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match" Fortnite Week 9 Legendary challenge

To finish this challenge, players must find and disable two billboards in one match, using an IO Alien Detector found in an IO chest next to them. There are seven alien billboards in-game that they can disable:

Pleasant Park Boney Burbs Misty Meadows Lazy Lake Retail Row Craggy Cliffs Believer Beach

This challenge will be difficult for several reasons for most players. For starters, the alien billboards are all located in major POIs, which are often hot-drop zones.

Additionally, there are only two alien billboards at each location, making it harder for gamers to finish the task as a total of two has to be disabled in a single match.

The most straightforward way to complete it would be through brute force or being sneaky. Users will have to either clear the area of opponents or sneakily grab the detector and complete the challenge without being noticed.

Either way, this Fortnite challenge will prove to be tricky for average players and beginners alike. Hopefully, it shouldn't take too many attempts to complete.

