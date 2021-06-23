Fortnite alien parasites: How to get them off your head

Epic Games has implemented some new features to the island, including Fortnite alien parasites, following the v17.10 update. The much-needed update has improved gameplay and made the Battle Royale a bit more interesting following recent inclusions.

These alien parasites can attach themselves to gamers and influence their performances. Ever since Epic added these out-of-the-world creatures, players have been curious to know how to remove them if they get attached.

Simple methods to remove Fortnite alien parasites in Season 7

With the v17.10 update, the island is under an alien invasion, and it is expected that there will be alien biodiversity. These aliens intend to unleash parasites to create havoc among gamers.

However, it has been revealed that these Fortnite alien parasites can coexist peacefully with loopers. Alien parasites will attach themselves to gamers' heads and drain their health down to 60. However, the shields won't be affected by these parasites.

Those who have accidentally come across these parasites might want to detach them to maintain perfect health.

Fortnite alien parasites are affected by water and fire. To remove them, gamers need to visit a nearby waterbody and dive into it. As soon as their head is underwater, loopers will see that the parasite has come off on its own.

Players can also visit any nearby fire pit to detach the parasite. As soon as it has left the head, it is advisable that they destroy it with any weapon. Loopers can also remove Fortnite alien parasites if they enter a prop in Season 7.

It might seem that these creatures are unfavorable as they drain almost half of gamers' health. However, Fortnite alien parasites have an added advantage, protecting loopers from headshots by sort of forming a protective gear around their heads.

Players can also enjoy enhanced mobility in terms of running and jumping when these alien parasites are attached. It is safe to say that these creatures are helpful in certain aspects.

Fortnite alien parasites have just been added to the game. Understandably, some users might not like these creatures as they deal significant health loss.

However, since these creatures are the newest addition to the island, they are advised to try them out before altogether discarding them.

