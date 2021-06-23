Fortnite Alien Parasites location: Where to find Parasites and how to use them

Epic Games has added Fortnite Alien Parasites to the island following the v17.10 update. The most recent update has added several new features, including a visit to the Alien Mothership, exclusive summer special cosmetics, and of course, the out-of-the-earth creatures.

Gamers are curious to know more about the Alien Parasites that have been added to Fortnite. It was recently revealed that Fortnite Alien Parasites have certain characteristic features that influence the performance of gamers.

In today's 17.10 Update:



- New Abductors (Enter the Mothership) [Not Competitive]

- Alien Parasites Wildlife

- Super Levels for Battle Pass Outfits



- Saucer Fire Rate reduction

- I.O Scanner adjusted charge time



Loopers might find it difficult to come across these creatures on the island. This article will reveal the location of the Fortnite Alien Parasites in Season 7.

Fortnite Alien Parasite locations

The inclusion of Alien Parasites has made things more interesting in Fortnite. The aliens added the parasites as a means to create havoc among loopers. However, data miners revealed that Alien Parasites could be beneficial if gamers can use them efficiently.

Locating the Alien Parasites can be quite difficult. These creatures often latch on to various wild animals that roam freely on the island. Alien Parasites will try to latch on to gamers after the wild animals have been killed. However, gamers should be careful while eliminating the animals as one shot is enough to kill the parasites.

Found out there are Alien Parasites in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/y9SJMqmelD — 🌈GreGor2424💖(They/Them) | Sidequest (@GreGor_2424) June 23, 2021

Wild animals spawn randomly and can be very difficult to encounter during the course of the match. Gamers can visit one POI on the island that will guarantee the spawn of Alien Parasites.

Loopers will need to visit the Zyg NPC, which spawns near the dam east of the Slurpy Swamp. Gamers will encounter the Alien Parasites spawning nearby. These creatures will latch onto gamers' heads if one venture close to them.

Here’s Where You Can Find Zyg & Choppy! #Fortnite



Also Here’s Some Gameplay Of The New Alien Parasites! 😅 pic.twitter.com/FS59I95CXC — Z0m6ieLeaks (@Z0m6ieLeaks) June 22, 2021

Fortnite Alien Parasites will take the health of gamers down to 60. However, the parasites won't affect any shields. Alien Parasites will provide added benefits to gamers once they have latched on to their bodies. Gamers will experience faster movements in terms of running and jumping due to the parasites.

Alien Parasites are in the game!



When you have a parasite on you, your health will drop down to 60 (shield will not be affected). In return, you will run faster, jump higher, and enemies won't be able to headshot you as the parasite will be protecting you. pic.twitter.com/ZCEPLLghC4 — Fortnite Battle Royale Fans (@Fortnite_BRF) June 22, 2021

Alien Parasites will latch themselves to the loopers' heads. Therefore, gamers will be protected from headshots coming from their enemies. The relationship between parasites and loopers is balanced.

Alien Parasites are the most recent addition to the game. It is anticipated that these creatures will be a wonderful inclusion to the map as it will make things more interesting and make the BR mode exciting.

