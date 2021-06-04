Fortnite: Aliens are slowly taking over Colossal crops, a second crop circle appears!

Data miners have recently revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will have an Alien theme. Loopers predict that the map will undergo significant changes to incorporate the new theme into the game.

Loopers came across strange audio files that talked about aliens and UFOs during the Foreshadow Quests. The game also included strange posters related to aliens all across the island.

Epic recently incorporated a significant marking on the island regarding aliens and that has taken loopers by surprise. Gamers are excited to uncover the mysteries and are excited for the new season to roll out soon.

This article will reveal the details of the strange markings. It will also discuss information regarding alien abduction in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Season 7 leaks show a new crop circle on the map

Fortnite Season 7 leaks have revealed explicit information regarding the inclusion of aliens and UFOs in the game. This inclusion has hyped-up gamers, and they are patiently waiting for the new season to drop.

Loopers and data miners recently discovered a strange pattern on the island. The geometric figure came up in a cornfield near Colossal Crops. These markings are a major inclusion in the game as gamers are getting a taste of Alien activities on the island.

Alien marking is soon going to appear in colossal crops in 3 hours pic.twitter.com/cllpJUQOvY — fortnite leaks 24/7 (@pie_gaming_y_t) May 31, 2021

Gamers who dropped by Colossal Crops recently revealed that another marking had appeared nearby. The location now boasts two alien markings and has become one of the most significant drop points of late.

#Fortnite Map Update: 31/5/21 🗺🛸



• Aliens are now on the Fortnite island and have visited Colossal Crops. Leaving the same marking as the Uk video!



(📸: @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/ZKVoZqQ8pk — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 31, 2021

YouTuber Tabor Hill revealed that these markings take some time to load, and gamers won't be able to notice them right after they jump off the battle bus.

UFOs have been activated in Fortnite and reportedly loopers are being abducted and teleported to random points on the map. However, not many loopers have experienced this incident yet.

Tabor Hill explains that the chance of getting abducted by aliens is almost 0.1% now. Rates are expected to increase as the new season progresses. However, right now it will be a bit difficult to encounter UFOs.

The YouTuber revealed that there is a way to know if loopers will be abducted in Fortnite. Tabor Hill states that encountering the illumination of the UFO in the first ten seconds of the first storm will signify that the looper will be abducted by the aliens.

Fortnite Season 6 has a few days left and loopers are having a tough time containing their excitement regarding the upcoming season.

There is another cornfield near the Colossal Crops that has not been marked by aliens. However, gamers believe that this cornfield will also be marked by aliens as the season progresses.

