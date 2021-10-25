Fortnite artist flawlessly recreates Zoey from Chapter 1 Season 4 but with a Halloween Twist

The Fortnite community has many talented artists who frequently come up with concept art. Halloween is right around the corner, and naturally, several spooky concept designs are being shared by creators from around the world.

One such spooky concept piece by Fortnite skin artist aestheticdemon has gone viral on Twitter. Instead of a new skin, they have worked on the classic Zoey outfit, and the concept has left fans mesmerized.

Halloween Zoey Fortnite concept art by aestheticdemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zoey outfit from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 may return as the queen of Halloween

The Zoey outfit was originally introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 4. She could be unlocked at Tier 47 of the Battle Pass as a part of the Sweet Tooth test. Being a Battle Pass outfit, Zoey is naturally rare and only OG players own it.

aestheticdemon's concept art for Zoey has completely transformed her character. While she originally seemed like a joyful character, her Halloween style has turned her into "The Sweetest Witch".

Halloween Zoey cosmetic art (Image via Twitter/aestheticdemon)

Halloween Zoey also has green hair, but her pink outfit has been replaced with a dark purple dress. She has a Halloween hat that improves the entire look.

The outfit gets even better with the Spooky Kitten backbling and the Candy Wand pickaxe. The backbling design contains a black bat-like kitten sitting on a pumpkin, which is simple yet ideal for Halloween.

When will the Halloween Zoey outfit release in Fortnite?

The Halloween Zoey outfit, the Spooky Kitten backbling and the Candy Wand pickaxe are just concept art for Fortnitemares. It is unlikely that the developers will be able to release these skins this year.

Having said that, there's a high possibility that Epic Games will take inspiration from aestheticdemon and feature their skins during next year's Halloween.

A Talimancer @Galatic_Monster @aestheticdemon_ @FortniteGame @FNCreate @DonaldMustard

I love Haze,

And I love Zoey,And you combined all in one. 🙏

I look forward to the aestheticdemon spooky bundle next year. As it needs to be a thing. @PeteEllisEPIC Bro...I love Halloween themed stuff,I love Haze,And I love Zoey,And you combined all in one. 🙏I look forward to the aestheticdemon spooky bundle next year. As it needs to be a thing. @aestheticdemon_ @FortniteGame @FNCreate @DonaldMustard @PeteEllisEPIC Bro...I love Halloween themed stuff,

I love Haze,

And I love Zoey,And you combined all in one. 🙏

I look forward to the aestheticdemon spooky bundle next year. As it needs to be a thing.

One of the biggest Fortnite concept artists, D3NNI, also predicted that Halloween Zoey will officially arrive in the game during Fortnitemares 2021:

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt @aestheticdemon_ @FortniteGame THIS IS SO GOOOOOD AAAAAASee you next halloween 👀 @aestheticdemon_ @FortniteGame THIS IS SO GOOOOOD AAAAAASee you next halloween 👀

It is worth noting that Etheria, the 1000th skin in Fortnite, was created by aestheticdemon. The skin was released in the Item Shop on May 2021 for 1,200 V-Bucks and was a huge hit among players.

Also Read

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is full of chaos amidst Fortnitemares 2021 and the Cube Wars. The map is finally going through some changes, and the Naruto crossover is also closer than ever.

Edited by Sabine Algur