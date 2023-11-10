Fortnite "AS-3" PC error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Fortnite PC players seem to be experiencing performance issues. Many have reported that they have been unable to log into the game for a few hours now. This is the second major issue this season after the dreaded "waiting in queue screen" that was reported on launch day. While Epic Games is investigating the issue, it could be a while before it's solved.

That said, fortunately, there is a temporary solution that has been provided by Epic Games and a few other community-found workarounds. This can potentially be used to solve the problem and get back to enjoying OG Fortnite in ragtime.

How to fix the "AS-3" PC error in OG Fortnite

As mentioned by Epic Games, this problem seems to be originating from third-party software. However, details regarding what software in particular has not been mentioned. Nevertheless, here are a few workarounds that can be implemented to try and solve the issue.

1) Epic Game's official workaround

As per Epic Games's official post, there is a way to potentially solve the problem with a small workaround. You will have to restart your router or connect it to a mobile hotspot (if available) and then connect back to your router.

Keep in mind that Epic Games mentions that this may help some players. As such, not everyone will benefit from doing this. Nevertheless, it's worth a try given that the developers have found success in tackling the issue using this method.

2) Close all other applications before launching the game

If restarting the router and/or connecting to a mobile hotspot did not help, you can try closing all other applications before launching the game again. Since the problem is supposedly related to third-party software, keeping all other applications closed may help solve the "AS-3" PC error in Fortnite.

3) Reinstall the game

When it comes to issues such as the "AS-3" PC error code in Fortnite, at times, one of the best possible solutions could be to simply reinstall the game. Given that files tend to get corrupted or go missing every now and then, this may solve the issue. While reinstalling the game may take some time, it's worth try out if the previous methods did not work.

4) Wait for a hotfix

If all of the aforementioned methods fail to work, the best solution to fix the "AS-3" PC error in Fortnite will be to wait for a hotfix. It should be noted that the latest hotfix occurred on November 9, 2023. It was after this update that players started experiencing this issue.

Considering that the next hotfix will likely occur on November 17, 2023, fixing the "AS-3" PC error could take a while. Epic Games may also push out an early hotfix to address this issue if it keeps affecting players on a large scale. An update on social media will also be provided once the issue has been solved.

