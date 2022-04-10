Fortnite Ascender locations: All spawns in Chapter 3 Season 2 for week 3 quest

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has introduced Ascenders on the map, and players need to find this unique item to complete a quest in week 3. A ton of new items were added to this new season to fit the lore of the war between the Imagined Order and the Seven, two factions that are currently trying to take over the island.

The IO Blimps can be spotted in the sky all over the horizon, and these Blimps are only available over the POIs that the Imagined Order has taken over. Players can also get up on these Blimps to loot and explore the IO equipment.

Players trying to complete the week 3 quests will have to find Ascenders at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern. Read on to find out the locations of each and complete the quest quickly for Battle Pass XP.

Spawn locations of Ascenders in Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern in Fortnite

Before getting into the spawn locations for the quest, loopers need to be aware of what an Ascender is. Ascenders are simply zip lines around the map that can help players go up or down a mountain or even inside an IO Blimp to loot.

Ascenders are new additions to Chapter 3 Season 2 and can be spotted in multiple POIs. However, to complete the week 3 quest, players will have to find Ascenders at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern.

Location in Chonker's Speedway

To find the Ascender at Chonker's Speedway, players will have to head towards the massive rock formation. It can be spotted on the northwest side of the racecourse. Players can approach this Ascender and zip up or down to complete one part of the quest.

Location in Covert Cavern

The Ascender at Covert Cavern can be located easily by standing directly below the Imagined Order Blimp hovering above that POI. Reach out to the Ascender and zip up to complete the week 3 quest.

By completing the quest, Fortnite players will earn 20,000 XP, which will be added to the Battle Pass progression so that players can unlock exclusive cosmetics from the Season 3 pass. Complete all week 3 quests for maximum XP progression in the Fortnite Battle Pass.

