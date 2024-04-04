Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration: Start date, Korra Skin, Battle Pass, and more

The long-awaited Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration has been the talk of the town for months now and will be yet another major anime crossover into the Metaverse. Epic Games is pulling out all the stops as it will not only feature cosmetics but a Battle Pass as well. Akin to the Attack on Titan collaboration, a major character is also available in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass.

If this was not enough, there will be challenges/quests, more mythic items/weapons, and quite possibly cosmetics listed in the Item Shop. That being said, here is everything that could be coming in the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration.

Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration: Everything we know

Release Date: April 12, 2024

Although Epic Games is yet to officially announce the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration release date online, it has been revealed in-game. Players were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the release date when it appeared on the in-game news feed.

Taking into account that Epic Games has not posted about it online yet, this may have been an oversight, and as such, an early and unintended reveal. Nevertheless, as it has been showcased in-game, it is the official release date. However, there is no official release time in place. This will be revealed soon.

Korra Skin and other cosmetics

Korra Skin can be unlocked via the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. (Image via Epic Games)

As part of the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, the Korra Skin has been added to the game. If you own the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, you will be able to obtain it and add it to your locker. Given that other major anime collaborations have featured skins in the Item Shop, the same will likely occur this time around as well.

Once the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration goes live, Epic Games may list more characters from the franchise in the Fortnite Item Shop. At the moment, there are no leaks to support this theory, but this has been the prevalent trend thus far.

Avatar The Last Airbender Battle Pass

While Epic Games is yet to reveal anything, according to leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration will feature a Battle Pass. This will be similar to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration that featured a Battle Pass.

It will contain cosmetics that players will be able to obtain for free by completing challenges/quests. There will also be premium rewards that can be unlocked, but it will cost a certain amount of V-Bucks to gain access to. For fans of the franchise, it might be worth spending the extra V-Bucks to gain access to extra cosmetics.

