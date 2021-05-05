Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Everything players need to know before purchasing the Bundle

Fortnite players are getting hyped up as the Batman Zero Point skins are coming out in the item shop.

The long-awaited collaboration between Fortnite and Batman is finally here. Players and fans alike are rushing to the item shop to get their hands on the new Batman Zero skin that was put into the item shop not long ago. Though there are some things players should know before buying the bundle itself.

Fortnite has released more info on the upcoming collaboration skins and there are a few things to bear in mind before purchasing the new bundle.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point Info

Earlier today, Fortnite Status released some much-needed information on new skins for the Fortnite Batman collaboration. As some players know, if they collect all six of the codes that come with the comic books, they are eligible to receive the exclusive Armored Batman Zero Outfit. However, if anyone purchases the skins through the item shop, they will not be eligible for the skin as those do not count as an actual “redemption” in-game. Players must redeem the codes to be eligible.

Have Batman questions?



As long as all six comic code redemptions (digital OR phys.) are on the same Epic account, you should be eligible for the Armored Batman Zero Outfit. Please note that purchasing an Outfit from the Item Shop separately will not count as a redemption. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/omM8ytWXSM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 5, 2021

However, if players have already bought a skin, they can still redeem it to be eligible. Regarding the V-Bucks, there will be no refund, but players do get a chance to get the Armored Batman skin. Additionally, the Armored Batman skin itself will be available in the item shop once all comic book issues are released after July.

The Armored Batman Zero Outfit will additionally be available in the Item Shop following all comic releases. (3/3) — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 5, 2021

So, all in all, players can get the Armored Batman skin if they do not redeem the codes, but it will be for a separate price. Players just need to know that if they buy things separately, it won't count as a redemption. Also, there will be no refunds for V-Bucks if they are bought and redeemed seperatly.

